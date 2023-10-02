Colorado weather: Storms, cooler temperatures in store through mid-week
A storm system will bring scattered thunderstorms and strong winds to the eastern half of the state starting Monday afternoon.
Wind gusts are forecast to reach up to 70 miles per hour in the Denver metro, Southern Colorado and the Eastern Plains, according to the National Weather Service.
Severe storms are possible across the San Luis Valley and southern mountains. Isolated hail and some bursts of heavy downpours are also in the forecast, the NWS said.
The Western Slope will see less storm activity. Grand Junction and nearby communities could see gusts up to 30 miles per hour and a few scattered showers.
After the storms, a cold front is expected to move into the state Monday night. The front will send temperatures to below-average levels through the end of the week.
The high in Denver for Tuesday is 69, followed by 63 on Wednesday. Many mountain communities will see highs in the 50s.
Colorado Springs will stay in the mid-seventies Tuesday, followed by a dip to 69 degrees on Wednesday. Grand Junction’s high will hover below 70 through at least Wednesday.
