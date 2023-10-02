Colorado weather: Storms, cooler temperatures in store through mid-week

Severe storms are possible across the San Luis Valley and southern mountains. Isolated hail and some bursts of heavy downpours are also in the forecast, the NWS said.

The Western Slope will see less storm activity. Grand Junction and nearby communities could see gusts up to 30 miles per hour and a few scattered showers.

After the storms, a cold front is expected to move into the state Monday night. The front will send temperatures to below-average levels through the end of the week.