LGBTQ+ community resource center opening in Colorado Springs

We got back what we were expecting in that the disparities for access to both mental and physical healthcare and resources in Colorado Springs are really lacking for this community.

43 percent of LGBTQ people in El Paso County did not have a primary care physician at all.

60 percent of folks who wanted a mental health therapist didn't have one, citing being afraid of being outed, rejected, or not knowing how to find an affirming therapist.

61 percent of folks who need gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, don't have access to it at all.

38 percent of folks who do [have access to gender-affirming care] have to travel 60 miles or more just to get basic hormone support.

The data shows a really significant portion of our community just doesn't have access to care.

"This grant can only be used for this type of support and we are committed to not taking funds for this effort that could go to support the financial wellbeing of [Club Q] survivors directly." Rachel Keener, Community Health Partnership

On guidance and best practices

There are best practices and experts who have been so helpful in walking us through this journey, and there is some good support on the benefits of a community center after a tragedy like this and bringing people together. There are also a lot of criticisms around how those institutions are funded, their use, their longevity, and how sustainable they are as a resource.

From the beginning, we have had what we've been calling a community advisory board – a group of providers, members and now survivors and some families of victims – to help steer the direction of the space. The goal is really creating a space for people to show up, be in community, have everything from open mic nights to art space, to access to no-cost clinicians.

It really is a choose-your-own-adventure to start and I think we'll see as we go along, what resources are needed that we don't have, what is utilized, what's not utilized, and adjust accordingly.

On plans for security and safety

We are working with our property manager to install basic security measures – cameras, magnetic doors – what you would expect in a community center space. There are a lot of trauma-informed and secure design principles that we can apply to this and we are leveraging the expertise of folks whose job it is to think through that. We are also going to let the Club Q survivors who are on our community advisory board direct how we want this to look and what the layout will be.

I have learned a lot from the survivors who have been gracious enough just to spend time in this space with us and talk with me about their experiences. LGBTQ+ people, especially transgender and non-binary folks, are used to keeping themselves safe and are good at keeping the community safe. That really is the spirit of the folks who are behind this work.

We have a responsibility to make sure that everything within our power and control is done, as far as door access, security measures, emergency plans, all of the above.

On the significance of the name Prism Community Collective

Prism [refers to] colors, refracting light, the diversity of this community.

The community collective portion highlights the collaborative effort between CHP, our community partners, our ever-expanding list of community members and smaller organizations who are involved.

What we are looking to do is make sure that folks can access resources through this space and by bringing in these partners and having them do work with this community under the umbrella of Prism, that will allow us to make sure that regardless of where you're accessing mental or physical healthcare or peer support services in this town, we are working to make sure that LGBTQ+ people have a good experience.

Read more about the Prism Community Collective.