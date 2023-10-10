Aurora officer cleared of policy violations in shooting death of Jor’Dell Richardson

The Aurora police officer who shot and killed Jor'Dell Richardson will not face disciplinary action from his employer.

An internal investigation by Aurora Police concluded that Officer Roch Gruszeczka did not violate department policies when he chased, tackled and shot Richardson on June 1, 2023. Police say 14-year-old Richardson and a group of teenagers were robbing a convenience store for vape cartridges when the police chase ensued.

“The tragic death of Jor’Dell Richardson has understandably evoked strong emotions from his family and community members,” said interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo. “While some will vehemently disagree with our findings, it is important for the community to know that the department left no stone unturned to establish the facts in this case.”