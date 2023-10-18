The 23 Best Horror Music Videos Of 2023
I love horror and I love lists, so welcome to this year's list of the best horror music videos!
From 80s camp to Italian giallo I have freaked myself out watching horror films since I was a kid; and that also translates into bite-sized (no Vampire pun intended) films aka the music video! As you watch, the videos that made the cut (ugh, yes a slasher film pun) traverse the genre from violence, evil or terrifying monsters, psychological terror, and plenty of blood.
Weyes Blood - "Twin Flame"
Yves Tumor - "Echolalia"
Mitski - "Bug Like An Angel"
The Hives - "Bogus Operandi"
carolesdaughter - "Violent"
Grian Chatten - "Bob's Casino"
The Last Dinner Party - "Nothing Matters"
M83 - "Ocean's Niagra"
Fever Ray - "Even It Out"
boygenius - "Cool About It"
Caroline Polachek - "Welcome To My Island"
PJ Harvey - "I Inside the Old I Dying"
Yard Act - "The Trench Coat Museum"
070 Shake - "Black Dress"
Briston Maroney - "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"
Portugal. The Man - "Dummy"
Doja Cat - "Paint The Town Red"
Geese - "Jesse"
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Gila Monster"
The Lemon Twigs - "Any Time Of Day"
Young Fathers - "I Saw"
Paramore - "The News"
You made it!
