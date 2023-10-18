The 23 Best Horror Music Videos Of 2023

By Alisha Sweeney
· Today, 4:49 pm

I love horror and I love lists, so welcome to this year's list of the best horror music videos!

From 80s camp to Italian giallo I have freaked myself out watching horror films since I was a kid; and that also translates into bite-sized (no Vampire pun intended) films aka the music video! As you watch, the videos that made the cut (ugh, yes a slasher film pun) traverse the genre from violence, evil or terrifying monsters, psychological terror, and plenty of blood.

Weyes Blood - "Twin Flame"

Yves Tumor - "Echolalia"

Mitski - "Bug Like An Angel"

The Hives - "Bogus Operandi"

carolesdaughter - "Violent"

Grian Chatten - "Bob's Casino"

The Last Dinner Party - "Nothing Matters"

M83 - "Ocean's Niagra"

Fever Ray - "Even It Out"

boygenius - "Cool About It"

Caroline Polachek - "Welcome To My Island"

PJ Harvey - "I Inside the Old I Dying"

Yard Act - "The Trench Coat Museum"

070 Shake - "Black Dress"

Briston Maroney - "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Portugal. The Man - "Dummy"

Doja Cat - "Paint The Town Red"

Geese - "Jesse"

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Gila Monster"

The Lemon Twigs - "Any Time Of Day"

Young Fathers - "I Saw"

Paramore - "The News"

You made it!

