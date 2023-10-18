The 23 Best Horror Music Videos Of 2023

I love horror and I love lists, so welcome to this year's list of the best horror music videos!



From 80s camp to Italian giallo I have freaked myself out watching horror films since I was a kid; and that also translates into bite-sized (no Vampire pun intended) films aka the music video! As you watch, the videos that made the cut (ugh, yes a slasher film pun) traverse the genre from violence, evil or terrifying monsters, psychological terror, and plenty of blood.

Weyes Blood - "Twin Flame"