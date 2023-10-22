A Telluride man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6th insurrection

A Telluride man has pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6th riot.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced Friday that Avery MacCracken pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

According to court documents, the 69 year old was part of a large group of people who tried to enter the U.S. Capitol building from a restricted area on the West Plaza. MacCracken and other rioters removed and used bike racks to move past a police line. He pushed away an arm of an officer who tried to prevent him from advancing. MacCracken grabbed a second officer’s arm and jacket and pushed through the line with other rioters.

MacCraken was arrested in Telluride on December 21, 2021. He originally faced six charges including civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 21st, 2024. MacCracken is one of 15 Coloradans arrested in connection to the Jan. 6th riot.