Littleton’s Town Hall Arts Center went right to the source for insight into its latest production — the musical’s creator

“What I love most about the show is that the songs are all very real about Steve's experience with HIV/AIDS; it's music therapy on display,” said Dearth. “He journaled by sitting down at a piano, writing these songs. He healed from the writing process of creating these songs. And then Jim took all the songs, connected them with some dialogue (and) created a musical out of it.”

Both creators have been extremely generous with their help from the beginning, according to music director Joel Paszkowski.

“We reached out to Steve about the scores, and he was just like, ‘yeah, here you go.’ And (he) sent us a whole Google file of the whole show and was like, ‘yeah, use whatever you need.’ said Paszkowski, adding that Schalchlin made himself available to answer questions from the whole cast.

Paszkowski noted Schalchlin gave them insight into how organic and fluid the show is; “Steve saying, like, “hey guys, this was all sort of improvised during a couple of nights or a session. A lot of these songs just kind of happened and came out, so do with them what you will.”

Talking to Schalchlin gave Natalie Oliver-Atherton a fuller insight into the musical and its power. Oliver-Atherton plays Tryshia, whom she describes as Gideon’s best bud.

“There are songs in this piece that he's saying actually saved his life,” she said. “The writing of them actually saved his life; he found new energy and a new will to live as a result of writing them.”

Brian Watson, who plays the lead role of Gideon, feels it is a tragedy that not many people have ever heard this show.

He sees it as a chance to have “people sit next to each other from all different walks of life, (who) have very varying perspectives on all of the different topics of this (play), and be able to come together and share and connect.”

“The Last Session” plays at Town Hall Arts Center in Littleton from Nov. 3 through 12.