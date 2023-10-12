Interview: On the 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s death, his parents’ reflect on their continuing fight for LGBTQ+ rights

Shepard’s death sparked a number of artistic works, from a choral oratorio to the groundbreaking play, "The Laramie Project," a documentary theater project that tries to capture the community’s response to Shepard’s murder through the residents’ own words.

The Matthew Shepard Foundation supports local groups that perform these works, including providing photo and video resources for productions of “The Laramie Project,” offering historical background and cultural context, and helping to organize cast chats and post-show Community Talkbacks.

A restaging of “The Laramie Project” is running now at the Arvada Center and the Shepards will be there in person for talkback sessions on Oct. 28 and 29. (The Arvada Center is a financial sponsor of CPR but has no editorial influence.)

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Christopher Hudson in rehearsals for nationally acclaimed, “The Laramie Project,” which tackles the Wyoming community’s reaction to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard. The Arvada Center presents the production September 29 through November 5.

The Shepards recently sat down with CPR to reflect on their journey as advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and the impact it has had on their lives, as the fight for equality has continued in the 25 years following Matthew's death.

Dennis and Judy Shepard spoke with CPR reporter Eden Lane about the importance of allies in creating change and the continued relevance of telling Matthew's story. The couple maintain their hope for the future, particularly in the younger generations who have grown up in a more accepting world. And they emphasize that Matthew was a human being, not just a symbol or martyr.

Interview Transcript

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Lane: How are you doing this year?

Judy: For me, personally, it was harder than I thought it was going to be. We've been doing this work for 25 years now. I didn't think it would just be that much different just because it's 25 years, but it is, it's just harder to think we've actually been without Matt longer than we had Matt. I think that realization's just sort of hitting me.

Lane: It's not surprising to hear you say that this 25 year mark is a little bit more difficult than you may have expected. Partly because you have worked so hard in all of this time to spread a message and to build a legacy. Tell me about this experience for you, knowing the impact that you've been able to make after these horrific circumstances.

Judy: Well, I think the impact comes from: we just kept talking about Matt and telling the story Not specifically because it was about our son, but because it was a story that was happening to so many other folks as well across all of the marginalized communities and in particular now trans women of color. It's just a situation that I thought was getting better, but now we see it’s not.

I think we sort of viewed our job as being accepting parents, and helping other families become accepting of those who happen to be gay and still love them. But it's turned out to be so much different and we certainly didn't do this on our own. This was a lot of other people and a lot of other organizations all fighting at the same time for the same thing, which is equity in our country and not just for the LGBTQ community, but all the marginalized communities. We're just kind of in a mess right now.

Dennis: Yeah, particularly from the previous administration. When we were on a roll, all the kids are thinking everything is going to be good because we're getting everything we want. All our friends are too. And suddenly they find out they don't have what they thought they had. And that hit 'em right in the face with what happened with the Dobbs decision, that anything and everything can be taken away if they don't pay attention.

Lane: How do you fortify yourselves while you're doing this work?

Judy: We kind of have a new family now, and it's their commitment that keeps me going and knowing that they're still fighting for that and I need to still fight for that as well, as long as I can. We're doing it for them still, so as long as things are still a mess, we'll be here as long as we can.

Dennis: I do it because I'm an angry dad. We have a younger son who's straight, but if Matt were alive today and you put them both together, he would not be the equal of his straight brother when it comes to equal rights in this country.

It's a two tier system and that angers me tremendously. they're both born right here in Casper, Wyoming — basically the center of the United States or pretty close to it — and yet one has more rights, responsibilities, and privileges than the other one does.

Lane: What's it like for you and the community now? What has changed in these 25 years?

(Judy): Well, we live in Wyoming. That should give you a clue. Very red. It's extremely conservative. We have a legislature, in my opinion, that does not speak for the citizens of Wyoming. I dunno how they get elected, but maybe it's because people aren't voting. I don't know.

There can be Pride festivals in little towns in Wyoming, but we still have a legislature that's trying to take things away from them and absolutely not give them any protections at all. Not even hate crime protection. I kind of don't understand what's going on.

When I started doing this work here, people would come up to me in the grocery store when I would come home and whisper to me, ‘thank you for doing this work. I have a nephew or grandson or a friend who happens to be gay and I really appreciate it.’ Well, now they say it out loud. And at Casper, we had a three-day Pride event. Biggest attendance ever. I just know that the legislature is not speaking for the citizens.

Lane: You talked about how you have an extended family because of the Matthew Shepard Foundation and other organizations with whom you work. Tell me about that experience of talking to young people and families the way you have for all these years.

Judy: Well, in the beginning I spoke at a lot of colleges and I could see the fear in those kids' eyes and the parents, but my goal in doing those lectures was to set them on fire, to let them know that they had the power to make the changes and that voting counts. Elections matter and you need to have protections in place before people start to think about equality as something they can participate in.

But also in the beginning, there weren't many people running for office that the gay community could vote for. Nobody was running on a platform of equality for the gay community 25 years ago. It just wasn't done.

Dennis: And that voting she's talking about is not just at the national level, it's congressional district, county and state level also.

Judy: Yeah, we’ve always got to vote in the down ticket races, now that we have supportive candidates. So please everyone: vote. Please vote. Elections matter.

Lane: I know that you said, Dennis, that you're still an angry dad and there are other dads in positions where they might feel angry too for a variety of reasons, including some of the challenges that some families are facing in schools. What's your advice to other fathers who would also call themselves ‘angry dad’s?

Dennis: Don't be silent for one thing. You have to get out there and show in public that you love all of your children and you're supporting them and you believe that you should be the one making the decisions about their lives and not the legislature.

When we see the legislature, for example, in Texas and Florida and other states, taking away the decisions of the parents with their transgender children on psychological and medical treatment, I'm really frosted. I want to see one of these sets of parents go after, say the Florida legislature, all the Republicans or the Texas Republicans and sue all of them for child support.

If they're going to tell those parents how to raise their child, then they should be paying child support. Because these parents love their kids and they're going through the process step by step. They're doing the psychological, they're doing the medical, they're doing it carefully to make sure that their children are on the right path and that they're happy. So the dads need to get out there and get this settled: I'll raise my family. You raise yours and butt out.

Judy: I think people don't realize how important the allied voice is to getting things done. We can say things and do things that actual members of the community may not be able to get across. So allies have a very important voice, a very important role to play.

Dennis: And they have the strength of numbers. It doesn't matter what marginalized community you're in, allies as a whole outnumber everybody in each of the marginalized communities.