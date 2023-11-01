Woodland Park teachers win their fight to restore First Amendment rights after policy ban

Woodland Park educators have won their fight to strike down what they argued was an unconstitutional school district policy that prohibited them from speaking to journalists or on social media about district matters, according to the local teacher’s union. The union said the federal court-mediated agreement to replace the policy was reached Tuesday.

“This is a huge win for Woodland Park educators,” said Nate Owen, president of Woodland Park Education Association and a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “We’re overjoyed that teachers and other employees can finally speak on matters of public concern without fear of retaliation for simply exercising their right to free speech.”

In a statement, district officials said they are delighted with the outcome with both parties agreeing that “the policy’s new language addresses the concerns raised by both sides during the dispute.”

Woodland Park, just northwest of Colorado Springs, is a small school district that’s drawn national attention for a series of policy changes — big ones that include mental health staffing and social studies curriculum and a ban on teachers speaking to the media without prior approval from the superintendent.