Woodland Park teachers defy ban on speaking out publicly; allege district’s policies are harming students

Teachers said about 40 percent of staff signed the letter, but that many more were too afraid to sign it.

“I left a teaching position I loved because I could not stand by and watch Ken Witt and the school board ruin Woodland Park’s school district,” said Nancy Godwin, former Woodland Park middle school special educator. “The current school board’s callous decisions have negatively impacted the learning outcomes of students receiving special education services.”

CPR has reached out to the district for a response.

'Devastating to a lot of kids'

Earlier this year, Superintendent Witt refused to renew $1.2 million in grants that funded 15 mental health adjacent positions at schools including school counselors and social workers. In contentious meetings at schools, Witt told teachers that they were not the Department of Health and Human Services, and “delivering social services through school tends to deter a lot of focus on the children.” He reiterated his academics-only focus, despite research showing access to mental health services leads to better academic outcomes.

Mental health experts, who have since left the district, said a lack of resources in rural areas like Woodland Park means students have more untreated mental health disorders, as well as higher rates of parental abuse and neglect, as well as more youth with behavioral challenges.

At Thursday’s press conference, teachers spoke into a microphone one after another, addressing the lack of mental health support for children and other board policies they say are negatively impacting children.

Screenshot. Middle school teacher Anna Hand addresses a crowd of more than 200 in Woodland Park. Standing beside her are other teachers who signed a letter to the district asking for a restoration of mental health supports for students and for the district to allow teachers to speak publicly.

Anna Hand, who has been a middle school teacher for 15 years, said schools used to have a full team of support. Sometimes they helped in crises. For example, the one-year anniversary of a student’s death is coming up and Hand is watching students and staff struggle with ongoing grief — without support.

She said there are also students who had ongoing behavioral plans who were monitored for progress on strategies — like behavioral coping techniques or self-regulation skills — in order to participate in class. Hand said last year those students were fully engaged with their education, with the help of weekly check-ins with social workers.

“Now they're struggling to manage that stress and they don't have those supports,” Hand said. “They're struggling just to cope day to day. Their grades are down, their participation in extracurriculars is not happening.”

Teachers called the decision not to renew the grants “dangerous,” and that current supports are “woefully inadequate” to meet demand.

Newly adopted social studies standards aren’t rigorous enough for credit, teachers allege

Educators also criticized the school board’s adoption of conservative social studies standards, called American Birthright, that were rejected by the state school board, as being inadequate to meet Colorado law. Those standards require social studies curricula to reflect the history, culture and social contributions of the state’s minority communities. The turmoil last year prompted 35 percent of Woodland Park staff and teachers to resign, including middle and high school social studies teachers and others.

“It is our students who are suffering the most because of that loss,” the letter stated. Teachers say many social studies courses that students took in the past are no longer NCAA-accredited, meaning students can no longer count the new unaccredited classes towards being eligible to play college sports. They also worry middle school social studies curricula based on American Birthright standards will leave students ill-prepared to succeed in AP social studies in high school.

“The American Birthright Standards do not measure up to the rigorous academic standards that Woodland Park has prided itself on in the past,” the letter states.

Teachers say gag order has damaged morale and the district

Also last year, the Woodland Park school board passed a policy that banned teachers from speaking to the media or posting on social media about district matters. The teacher’s union filed a lawsuit in August alleging the ban violates teachers’ First Amendment rights to free speech and to free association. It also accused the district of violating state open meetings laws when it revised the policy. Both sides agreed to allow a federal mediator to help them compromise, but that’s been pushed back to late October.

In a legal document, the district argued that lifting the ban on talking publicly about schools “would embolden dissident School District employees to make public statements” and would limit the school district’s ability to direct and govern its staff.”

Hand said teachers are frightened. They’ve seen their friends fired or pushed out for their views. She was afraid to speak at the Thursday press conference. But before the meeting, she said teachers have been silent for too long.

“I have to speak for those students that I see dealing with grief over losses in their life or losses of their beloved teachers,” she said, her voice breaking. “I don't want to speak now. I'm scared. I'd rather stay safe, but I really feel like I have to. I want to stand by what I teach my kids, which is that if there is wrong happening, staying silent is the wrong choice. That speaking up is so important, and that's why we have a First Amendment right. It's that important.”