Here’s who’s running against Caraveo in Colorado’s 8th congressional district

Republicans

Gabe Evans: Evans was first elected to the Colorado House in November 2022 to represent District 48, which includes parts of Adams and Weld counties. He’s a former Arvada police officer and U.S. Army veteran, who served with the Colorado National Guard. Evans is also the grandson of immigrants from Mexico. In a statement announcing his run, Evans contrasted his “conservative record in the legislature” on law and order issues with Caraveo’s.

“Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have chosen a path of decline for America, and Yadira Caraveo has spent her first year in office enabling their failed policies,” he said in a statement.

During his first year at the statehouse, Evans served on the House Judiciary and Energy and Environment committees, as well as the legislature’s Audit Committee. A number of his bills focused on justice issues, including funding for local law enforcement to run DUI checkpoints and studying whether judicial personnel are being properly trained on how to work with crime victims.

As of September 30, he had just under $96,000 cash on hand.

Scott James: A Weld County commissioner, James was the first Republican to throw his hat in the ring to take on Caraveo, after recently winning reelection to his second term as a county commissioner.

In his announcement, he described himself as a guy “given a gift to communicate, find common ground, and a calling to serve.”

He also touched on a number of concerns he sees with the nation. “Today we live under an increasingly totalitarian state that wants to disrupt our families and dictate how we live our lives. We see evidence every day of a two-tiered justice system that gives special treatment to its friends while persecuting its opponents. We see crime on our streets, yet criminals are not prosecuted. We see parents excluded from their children’s lives in our education system. We see a failing mental and behavioral health system all the while addiction and homelessness reach new heights,” he said.

Before his stint as a county commissioner, James served on the Johnstown City Council, including one term as mayor, and was the former chair of the Weld County GOP. James also was also a local radio host.

As of September 20, he had just under $79,000