Who’s running to replace Ken Buck in Colorado’s fourth congressional district?
With GOP Rep. Ken Buck retiring at the end of his current term, Colorado is looking at a rare open congressional race that’s expected to attract a lot of Republican attention.
The district is the most Republican in the state, with a +26 point lean, according to the Colorado Congressional Redistricting Committee. That means whoever wins the GOP primary will likely be on an easy glide path to Congress. A Democrat last won the seat in 2008 when its boundaries made it somewhat less politically lopsided, but only served for one term before the district flipped back into Republican control.
CO-04 encompasses most of the Eastern Plains, but its population centers are along the Front Range, including the suburban cities of Highlands Ranch, Parker, and Castle Rock to the south and Loveland and Wellington to the north.
Republicans:
Deborah Flora: The conservative KNUS radio show host is once again putting the microphone aside to run for public office.
Flora, who lives in Parker, entered the 2022 U.S. Senate race but didn’t make the ballot for the Republican primary. She has also been active on education issues, helping found Parents United America, which advocates for parental rights and educational freedom.
On social media, she said Colorado needs a “conservative fighter who will protect our children from woke indoctrination, defend our constitutional rights, and fight back against [President Joe] Biden’s radical agenda.” Flora’s campaign announcement focused on issues such as government spending, inflation, a secure border, and energy independence.
Richard Holtorf: The rancher and Army veteran, who lives in Akron, currently serves in the state House representing a portion of the northeastern plains. He launched his bid for Congress from a livestock auction near his home, billing himself as a “no-nonsense conservative.”
In his announcement, Holtorf said Congress is full of “doormats” who don’t stand up for conservative values. He also took Buck to task for not pushing the “Trump agenda.”
“Leadership is lacking in Congress,” he said in a release. “I’m a fighter who is ready to shake up the swamp, not become part of it.”
He currently holds a leadership position in the state legislature, serving as the caucus’s minority whip. He also sits on two committees: Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources and Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services. He has focused on the urban-rural divide during his tenure at the statehouse.
Holtorf’s tenure at the statehouse hasn’t always been smooth though. He dropped his firearm in a public area outside the House chamber and was reprimanded for using a racial slur during a heated discussion on the House floor in 2021.
Trent Leisy: He first entered the race thinking to primary Buck after the incumbent opposed Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s attempt to become Speaker. He’s currently a member of the five-person Weld County Council, after being appointed to the seat in May 2023 following a resignation.
Leisy said he spent four years in the U.S. Navy and describes himself as a small business owner, starting a corn seed operation and a social media company called FyreFox Media, which promotes the America First agenda.
Leisy is a backer of former President Donald Trump; he sports a “MAGA King” hat in some of his photos on social media and describes himself as an “America First Candidate” for the district. In one post on X, formerly Twitter, he endorsed Trump for president, writing “I’m running for Congress to be another soldier in President Trump’s army in Congress.”
He also wrote that elections have been “overtaken by FRAUD” without offering any proof and said he would fight for single-day elections, paper ballots, and no mass mail-in voting.
Leisy served on the Weld RE-4 school board from 2005-2009 but lost a bid to return to the board in 2021.
Justin Schreiber: The self-described real estate investor and U.S. Army veteran entered the race in June, but has not shown any money raised since then through FEC filings. Currently, he doesn't have a campaign website.
He’s signed a pledge to support term limits in Congress. In a Ballotpedia candidate filing, he wrote, “I don’t tolerate tyrants! I'm running to restore the constitution fully, dismantle the IRS, ATF, and FBI they are domestic terrorists.”
Democrats:
Karen Breslin: An Elbert County resident, Breslin is a lawyer and political science instructor at the University of Colorado Denver. She said her campaign is focused on economic fairness. In a video announcement, she said “I’m deeply concerned about the inequities that rural communities experience around things like maternal health care, lack of food security…that too is something that government policy can address.”
Breslin ran unsuccessfully to challenge Michael Bennet for the Democratic nomination in 2022, raising under $5,000 for that endeavor. She filed to run in CO-04 in September but did not file a recent campaign finance report.
Ike McCorkle: This is McCorkle’s third try for the seat. The former Marine faced off against Buck in 2020 and 2022, losing each time by double digits in this solidly red district. He said he’s running to “represent and fight for working families.”
On his campaign website, McCorkle said “trust and confidence in government must be restored… He will listen to Colorado’s citizens, will turn aside improper and immoral financial offers, and will fight for what is best for Colorado, America, and the world.”
As of September 30, McCorkle has more than $160,000 in campaign cash on hand.
John Padora, Jr.: He filed his paperwork to run earlier this year. Padora describes himself as a manufacturing engineer, addiction recovery advocate, and progressive. He’s also been public about his experiences as a recovering drug addict.
Padora said he’s a working-class person who will fight for working families and Coloradans, “not special interests in DC or companies based out of other states.” He added he thinks he can do better than other Democratic primary candidates to motivate the base and create support.
He recently moved to Severance, Colorado, from Pennsylvania, where he ran unsuccessfully for the statehouse in 2020. As of September 30, he had just over $1,500 in campaign cash on hand.
