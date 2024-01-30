Here’s who’s running to replace Rep Doug Lamborn in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District

Bob Gardner: Gardner currently serves as Assistant Minority Leader in the state Senate and sits on the powerful Judiciary Committee. He has long ties in the district as a legislator and to the Republican Party in the county. Gardner served 4 terms in the State House of Representatives before getting elected to the upper chamber. He is term-limited from running for the statehouse again.

He said he was urged to run by friends and supporters because he knows how to get things done, according to an interview with Colorado Politics. “People who I have a great deal of respect for — encouraging me to run, telling me that my decade and a half of experience as a legislator getting things done is just what our congressional delegation in Colorado needs, and, frankly what the U.S. Congress needs.”

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Gardner served in the Air Force and got his law degree. He’s spent the past three decades as an attorney in Colorado Springs, focused on procurement and regulatory issues, as well as school choice cases.

Joshua Griffin: The Army veteran and former oldest football player for Colorado State first considered a challenge to GOP state Rep. Mary Bradfield for House District 21 before deciding to enter the crowded congressional field in late January.

Most recently, he founded a research and development firm specializing in agribusiness, project management, market research, and strategic planning. He also started the Griffin Foundation, which looks to sports and exercise to help reduce suicide rates among veterans. He told Colorado Politics, “I spent two decades fighting for our country. We need somebody to come in and represent the people — and only focus on the people.”

The Fountain Republican is also a member of the central committee of the Colorado Republican Party and has been critical of the current chair, Dave Williams, as well as the El Paso County GOP chair over their efforts to push out dissenters, their opposition to unaffiliated voters taking part in GOP primaries, and public criticism of elected Republicans.

Cory Parella: Parella is a self-described performer, author, and teacher who lives outside the district in Aurora. In 2022, he was the Republican candidate for state House District 42, losing to Democratic Rep. Mandy Lindsay.

Parella is also the GOP chair for HD42. And before filing paperwork to run for Congress, he had also filed to run for State Senate District 28. Both districts are based in Aurora.

Talking about his run on Facebook, Parella wrote, “The Lord has assured me, ‘You will be on the Primary ballot.’” He also put out a candidate declaration video based on the intro to the film “Star Wars” (and actually titled, “Star Wars”), where he incorrectly stated that Lamborn had run unopposed for years (Lamborn faced a number of GOP primaries in the past, as well as Democratic challengers).

Dave Williams: The current chair of the state GOP is making his second run for the seat after losing a primary challenge to Lamborn two years ago. In that race, he made headlines for suing, unsuccessfully, to have “Let’s Go Brandon” printed as his nickname on the ballot and for attempting to have Lamborn criminally investigated.

“Our district deserves a new Congressman with a proven conservative record of always fighting for regular workers and families while never selling out to corrupt DC establishment power brokers who always find ways to get more power and taxpayer money for themselves at the expense of hardworking citizens,” Williams said in his announcement.

Williams also served three terms in the state House, representing parts of El Paso County, leaving in 2022.

A hard-right lawmaker and avid Trump supporter, Williams has made false claims about the 2020 election results. He also has taken the state Republican Party in new directions, publicly attacking sitting Republican members of Congress and the statehouse, fighting to close the party’s primaries to unaffiliated voters, and engineering an early endorsement of Trump in 2024, in a move that appears to run counter to party by-laws.

Williams sent an email from the state GOP account with the subject line “Wanted you to know about CD5” to announce his run. In a P.S. he assured party members, “The Party and its leaders will ensure fairness and transparency while avoiding any conflicts of interest as more competitors enter the CD5 race. I will do everything possible to ensure the State Party Bylaws are followed.”