Voter turnout in Colorado sits around 21 percent ahead of Election Day

Only one-fifth of eligible Colorado voters have cast their ballots as of Sunday night, according to the latest tally from the state’s Secretary of State.

The number – 830,000 – is slightly above recent off-year elections in 2019 and 2021. Unaffiliated voters and people 55 years or older make up the largest share of the electorate.

“Turnout is always a little slower at the beginning, but we are seeing Coloradans making their voices heard,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.