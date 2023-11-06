Voter turnout in Colorado sits around 21 percent ahead of Election Day
Only one-fifth of eligible Colorado voters have cast their ballots as of Sunday night, according to the latest tally from the state’s Secretary of State.
The number – 830,000 – is slightly above recent off-year elections in 2019 and 2021. Unaffiliated voters and people 55 years or older make up the largest share of the electorate.
“Turnout is always a little slower at the beginning, but we are seeing Coloradans making their voices heard,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Registered Democrats and Republicans are almost evenly split, with 245,000 and 260,000 ballots respectively, according to the count. Jefferson, El Paso, and Arapahoe counties saw the largest turnout by sheer volume.
Voters this year are deciding between several statewide ballot questions around property and nicotine taxes. Some cities and towns are also electing new leaders for city councils and school boards.
Ballots for Tuesday’s coordinated election were mailed to all registered voters in October. Drop boxes opened shortly after and will remain open until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7.
Voters can fill out their ballot and return it to a drop box or polling center any time before then. It’s too late to mail a ballot back in, though, Griswold said.
“There's over 400 ballot boxes, there's over 130 voting centers. So Coloradans can go vote in person or drop their ballot at a Dropbox or a voting center,” she said.
Voters can track their mail-in ballot using BallotTrax, the state’s online system. Anyone 18 years and older can register same-day at an in-person voting center.
