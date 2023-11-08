Boulder voters approve Safe Zones initiative to enforce camping bans around schools

Boulder voters have approved a change to city rules that instructs authorities to prioritize enforcement of a camping ban around schools and surrounding sidewalks.

More than 62 percent of voters signed off on Ballot Question 302, the Safe Zones 4 Kids initiative, according to the latest count available Wednesday morning. The opposition campaign conceded in a message posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. In it, they called for a “more humane” approach to addressing homelessness.

“The policy of sweeping people who have no other options does not make anyone safer. It makes everything more dangerous. That goes for everybody — regardless of housing status, or age,” the campaign wrote.