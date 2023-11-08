Colorado school board races mostly a mixed bag, but teachers union says voters rejected extremism

Conservative and religious groups amplified their involvement in school board races

While debate in many of the major districts focused on challenges like school safety, academic achievement, declining enrollment and teacher shortages – others became consumed with hyper-partisan culture issues like gender and race, what books should be in the library, or whether helping kids with self-regulation skills in school, known as social-emotional learning, is appropriate.

Conservative candidates accused teachers of inserting politics into the classroom, while critics of the conservative movement accused it of politicizing education and distracting traditionally non-partisan school boards from the real issues in schools.

In school board races two years ago, many of the public questions in candidate forums involved critical race theory. This year it was religion and religious issues. Church members sent out texts to Jefferson County voters to help them vote “according to Biblical values.”

Sandberg said while he applauds everyone, including churches, getting involved in politics, “money is the mother’s milk of politics.”

“They may have put a voter guide out, but they weren't spending the money to get that into the hands of voters,” he said. “What I've learned in politics is that the average voter that's going to be persuaded by anything that you say in campaigns, that doesn't have their mind made up already, never seeks out political things. You have to go to them.”

New political groups like the Colorado Conservative Patriot Alliance, which accuses schools of “indoctrinating” children in diversity, equity and inclusion and pushing a “trans agenda,” issued endorsements in dozens of districts as did the conservative group Moms for Liberty, which is active in book banning. But unless they are putting the work in to educate voters, those endorsements don’t mean a lot, said Sandberg.

Despite being the first election imposing limits on campaign donations to school board candidates, millions of dollars flowed into races. Both Democratic and Republican political parties have contributed money. Political action committees like the conservative Ready Colorado Action Fund spent money in districts like Montrose, Adams 12, and Aurora races. A state teacher’s union-supported super PAC called Students Deserve Better backed candidates in districts like Woodland Park, Denver, Thompson, and Adams 12, among others.

Here are some outcomes

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Campaign signs in Woodland Park in Teller County often label certain candidates as "conservative." There has been an increase in overt politicization of traditionally nonpartisan school board races. The Teller County Republican Party has donated to four candidates on one of the slates.

In Woodland Park, controversial board members hang on

In perhaps one of the closest watched races among school boards in Colorado Woodland Park’s conservative board appears to have hung on to a majority.

Early on election night, ballots favored challengers Seth Bryant, Keegan Barkley and Mike Knott. Overnight, two of those leads switched with Bryant falling 43 votes behind incumbent Mick Bates and Knott trailing incumbent Cassie Kimbrell by 55 votes.

The turmoil created by the current board has drawn national media attention. After winning a majority in 2021, the board adopted a set of social studies standards developed by a national conservative coalition, imposed a ban on teachers speaking to the media without prior approval, and declined to renew grants that paid for a dozen mental health counselors.

The community, helped by a parent who doggedly tracked every school board move, rallied behind the challengers who promised an end to the turmoil. The three vowed to return to “traditional, common sense school leadership,” ridding the district of “political agendas” and restoring fiscal responsibility and mental health supports, increasing academic opportunities, and transparency.

Voter turnout in the county was an astounding 58 percent — much higher than the statewide rate of 43 percent. Though Teller County’s election office states that all ballots have been counted, some voters received messages Wednesday morning that their ballot was received and they'd be notified when it was counted.

“People were very involved and very active and unfortunately at the end of the day Charis was as well,” said parent Matt Gawlowski, referring to the Woodland Park-based Charis Bible College. At a couple of board meetings, about 150 people connected to the college turned out. And in a close race, that can make the difference.

But with a possible defeat for incumbent David Illingworth, Gawlowski believes there will be a shift.

“I think the tone of the board meetings and tone of the board communications will absolutely change for the better. Will it change any decisions in the district? No it’s not going to change the path, but at least it won’t be quite as toxic.”

Illingworth said he’s waiting for word from the clerk’s office about any ballots that may yet be counted.

“If Keegan does win, then I wish her all the best,” he said.