Number of bodies found at Penrose funeral home increases to ‘at least 189’
Officials in Fremont County have increased the number of improperly stored remains discovered at a funeral home in Penrose to "at least 189 individuals." Initial reports put the number at 115.
“While the investigation for this incident continues, we also remain focused on the impacted families,” said Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper. “We want to do all we can to provide the families the support they need as we shift to the next phase in this process.”
All of the remains were relocated to the El Paso County Coroner's Office last week, where work to identify them has been underway. Victim advocates will begin notifying families of the deceased in the next several days. Officials say there is no timeline for completing that process.
“We are conducting extensive coordination efforts as we focus on the identification of the decedents and provide notifications to ensure the families are given accurate information to prevent further victimization as they continue to grieve their loved ones,” said Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller.
The investigation into Return to Nature Funeral Home began earlier this month when local residents reported a foul smell in the area. The business advertised “green” burials, performed without embalming chemicals or metal caskets.
A criminal investigation into the situation is ongoing.
Impacted families are asked to complete the questionnaire to assist in the process at https://forms.fbi.gov/penrose-funeral-home
Anyone with further questions or those who believe their loved ones might have been impacted are asked to email penrosefuneralhome@fbi.gov.
For those without access to email, Fremont County continues to operate a telephone hotline for families at (719) 276-7421
