Number of bodies found at Penrose funeral home increases to ‘at least 189’

Officials in Fremont County have increased the number of improperly stored remains discovered at a funeral home in Penrose to "at least 189 individuals." Initial reports put the number at 115.

“While the investigation for this incident continues, we also remain focused on the impacted families,” said Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper. “We want to do all we can to provide the families the support they need as we shift to the next phase in this process.”

All of the remains were relocated to the El Paso County Coroner's Office last week, where work to identify them has been underway. Victim advocates will begin notifying families of the deceased in the next several days. Officials say there is no timeline for completing that process.

“We are conducting extensive coordination efforts as we focus on the identification of the decedents and provide notifications to ensure the families are given accurate information to prevent further victimization as they continue to grieve their loved ones,” said Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller.