Special session announced to deal with property taxes
Updated 10:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9
Colorado lawmakers are headed back to the state Capitol to deal with property taxes after the failure of Prop. HH.
“We need to act for short-term property tax relief now,” said Gov. Jared Polis at a press conference announcing a special session Thursday. “Any relief for the current tax year to homeowners has to be done now.”
Polis said the session will focus on a quick fix for the 2023 tax year, while also impaneling a commission to look at longer-term changes.
“If we do nothing, Colorado homeowners are facing record property tax increases,” Polis said. “The cost of inaction is too high. It means people could be forced to make the hard choices between their property taxes and groceries or gas. For Colorado renters, it means the uncertainty of how much their rent will go up, as landlords pass their costs on to them.”
The special session will convene on Friday, Nov. 17, and will last a minimum of three days — the shortest amount of time it takes to pass a bill into law in Colorado.
With property values rising around 40 percent statewide, homeowners have been bracing for a big jump in their bills next year. And lawmakers don’t have much time to act; counties are finalizing their budgets now, and only have until Dec. 15 to set their tax rates.
The announcement of a special session comes after voters soundly rejected Proposition HH, a massive Democratic-backed measure that would have blunted the rise in tax bills next year.
“Prop. HH proposed a long-term fix. Part of what we want to call the special session (for) is to propose and put together a blue ribbon panel to figure out a long-term fix … that includes caps like Prop. HH had, includes property tax cuts, whatever other elements to do that,” Polis said. “Realistically, that’s not going to happen in a week or two.”
Even before election results came in, Polis was apparently laying the groundwork for a Plan B. House Minority Leader Mike Lynch said the governor called him on the afternoon of Election Day to talk about other routes to tackle property taxes.
“We started talking instantly about what that policy would look like moving forward,” Lynch told CPR Wednesday.
Republicans had previously proposed decreasing the residential property assessment rate from 7.15 percent, its current level, to down to 6.7 percent, and exempting the first $50,000 of a home’s value.
In his announcement, Polis called for lawmakers to “bridge partisan divides” in addressing the issue, but it’s unclear whether the parties will align on a solution.
One big question that will face lawmakers as they craft their bill is how they would pay for property tax cuts. And reduction in property tax rates means less money going to schools and local governments.
Polis noted that the legislature had already set aside $200 million to offset property tax cuts envisioned by Prop. HH, but said he hoped lawmakers would find even more money for the effort.
Groups representing Colorado’s cities and counties have opposed a statewide approach to addressing property taxes, arguing that it’s an issue best left up to local governments.
Property taxes won’t be the only thing lawmakers take on in the special session. Polis is also asking them to pass a bill allowing Colorado to access a new federal program that provides free meals to children during the summer.
Polis said getting the law passed earlier will give Colorado more time to stand up the new program, which could benefit more than 300,000 children in the state as soon as next summer.
