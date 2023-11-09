Special session announced to deal with property taxes

“If we do nothing, Colorado homeowners are facing record property tax increases,” Polis said. “The cost of inaction is too high. It means people could be forced to make the hard choices between their property taxes and groceries or gas. For Colorado renters, it means the uncertainty of how much their rent will go up, as landlords pass their costs on to them.”

The special session will convene on Friday, Nov. 17, and will last a minimum of three days — the shortest amount of time it takes to pass a bill into law in Colorado.

With property values rising around 40 percent statewide, homeowners have been bracing for a big jump in their bills next year. And lawmakers don’t have much time to act; counties are finalizing their budgets now, and only have until Dec. 15 to set their tax rates.

The announcement of a special session comes after voters soundly rejected Proposition HH, a massive Democratic-backed measure that would have blunted the rise in tax bills next year.

“Prop. HH proposed a long-term fix. Part of what we want to call the special session (for) is to propose and put together a blue ribbon panel to figure out a long-term fix … that includes caps like Prop. HH had, includes property tax cuts, whatever other elements to do that,” Polis said. “Realistically, that’s not going to happen in a week or two.”

Even before election results came in, Polis was apparently laying the groundwork for a Plan B. House Minority Leader Mike Lynch said the governor called him on the afternoon of Election Day to talk about other routes to tackle property taxes.

“We started talking instantly about what that policy would look like moving forward,” Lynch told CPR Wednesday.

Republicans had previously proposed decreasing the residential property assessment rate from 7.15 percent, its current level, to down to 6.7 percent, and exempting the first $50,000 of a home’s value.