‘Harder than algebra,’ Proposition HH causes confusion on Colorado voters’ ballots

The measure was crafted largely behind closed doors this spring, with the governor's office negotiating with education groups, Democratic lawmakers, the business group Colorado Concern and others. Once the language was drafted, backers rushed it through the state Capitol in the final week of the legislative session — leading to harsh objections and even a lawsuit from Republicans who were largely excluded from the process.

The final result: Voters will decide Tuesday on a measure that lowers property taxes immediately — and also lets the state hold on to more of the other taxes people pay over the long term.

The tax cut part is simple enough. If Prop. HH is approved, property owners will pay local property taxes on a smaller portion of the value of their home or business property.

At the same time, though, the measure would change the rules for the larger tax system of the state government itself. It would raise the state spending limits created by TABOR, allowing the government to eventually keep hundreds of millions, and then billions, of dollars more tax money each year instead of refunding it.

Some of that refunded money would be used to make up for the effects of the property tax cuts on schools and cities. But over the years, the effects of the measure would go further and further, eventually adding up to a significant expansion of the government’s spending authority.

“After finally weeding through it, I think it would be pretty profound,” said Mark Cavanaugh, a political veteran of the long war over Colorado taxes.

Within a decade, if the economy remains on its current trajectory, Prop. HH would allow the state to keep an extra $2.2 billion per year — far more than it would need to pay for the property tax cuts. The extra retained money could instead be used as new funding for public schools.

The latest battle in a 30-year tax war

When voters approved the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights in the early 1990s, they gave themselves extraordinary power over the government’s budget. The amendment says that voters have to give permission for any increase to tax rates or general government spending limits.

And for the 30 years since, reformers have been trying to convince voters to make those changes. Democrats and others have proposed a dozen measures that would either increase taxes or shrink refunds. It has not gone well for them.

In recent years, voters have rejected four different school funding measures, not to mention failed measures to fund transportation projects and even services for people with disabilities.

“There's been a long history, the vast majority of them unsuccessful, [of] attempts to adjust TABOR,” Cavanaugh said.

However, Prop. HH marks a new approach. Previous efforts focused on convincing voters to raise taxes so the state could pay for pressing needs.This time, the spending increase comes with a tax decrease.

Conservatives dismiss it as a bait-and-switch — get voters in the door with property tax relief, but then reduce their tax refunds over a decade or longer.

“It’s rigged. TABOR is gonna be eliminated and the taxes are going to go up,” said Rich Hansen, a 71-year-old Republican voter. “It’s a sham.”

Democrats object to that criticism. They argue that the changes to TABOR are being made partially in service of the property tax cuts. The refund money will be used first as “backfill,” ensuring that schools and some local governments are shielded from any losses of property tax dollars.

“Prop. HH is all about avoiding the most dire consequences that we know people will face if we don't do anything, if we simply allow the status quo to move forward, which will result in on average of 40 percent increase in property taxes across the state of Colorado,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg in a press conference.

But Democrats acknowledge that they’re also hoping the TABOR adjustments will deliver new tax revenue for schools.

“I don't think it's a secret. I don't think we're hiding anything that this is good for education,” Fenberg said.

The subtler “reform TABOR to support education” message has filtered through to some voters and won them over, especially with the help of education groups that are mobilizing to support the measure. The statewide teachers union recently announced that Prop. HH could mean “billions for public education over the next 10 years,” and education advocacy volunteers have made up the backbone of the door-to-door canvassing push for the measure.

Dan Moore, a 62-year-old unaffiliated voter, said he understood and liked the TABOR changes.

“I think we have taxes for a reason,” he said. “As long as they’re spent wisely, I don’t mind paying my taxes — I think TABOR has limited our ability to use some of the extra money as we’ve grown so much. ... I think this would be fine.”

However, the campaign’s focus on property taxes, rather than schools, may have left some potential support on the table.

“You just see the signs, and you think, ‘I don’t want to lose my tax refund,’” said Barb Kamlet, 74, of Aurora. When she eventually learned the reappropriated refund money could go to schools instead, she started to warm on Prop. HH

“I need to study more,” she sighed.

Complexity kills?

David Flaherty, who has been polling Colorado voters for decades, said that taking the public’s temperature on HH was a challenge like no other.

“It was probably the most complicated ballot measure we have ever attempted to measure opinions around, because there's a good 12 to 13 policies that will be kicked in by the approval of HH,” Flaherty said.

Besides the core tax changes, Prop. HH comes with numerous extras, such as an additional voluntary limit on local property tax increases; “portability” changes that will make it easier for seniors to get the homestead property tax exemption; the guarantee of equal TABOR refunds next year for all Coloradans; and more.

That’s making some supporters of the measure nervous — because when it comes to ballot measures, complexity can kill.