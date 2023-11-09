Coming in hot! Pueblo to build three new fire stations

Pueblo is getting three new fire stations in order to improve response times as well as firefighter safety.

One of the new buildings will replace Station 6, which serves the city’s eastside. Another will replace Station 8, which serves the Belmont neighborhood east of Interstate 25.

The third, planned for Pueblo’s westside off of 24th Street, will expand the number of stations in the city to 11.

City of Pueblo Pueblo Fire Station #8 will be replaced as part of the project to bring three new firehouses to Pueblo.

Timothy Trujillo, a spokesperson for the Pueblo Fire Department, said the new stations have been needed for years.

“Some of our stations, they’re older,” Trujillo said. “And they just don’t have the precautions in place as far as keeping the carcinogens and contaminants from the truck room where we keep the trucks and store our equipment to where we live.”

Trujillo also said the additional firehouse will help the city respond more quickly to emergencies.

“We’re pushing the edges of our community,” Trujillo said. “That’s gonna allow us to have a better response to these locations as we start to push away from the inside of the city to get more to the outer edges.”

City council authorized $37 million in spending for the project. Construction is expected to finish by late spring 2025.