Shooting shuts down El Paso County Courthouse, no active shooter, Colorado Springs police say
Courts in El Paso County closed down Thursday morning after a shooting was reported outside the courthouse.
Police responded around 10:25 a.m. to the El Paso County Courthouse in downtown Colorado Springs after reports of shots fired. Twelve minutes later, the Colorado Springs Police Department used social media to say there was no threat to the community at large and not an active shooter situation.
The courthouse on South Tejon Street will remain closed through Thursday. People inside were released from the south entrance to "protect CSPD's scene," according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing situation.
