US Rep. Doug Lamborn will retire

His retirement opens up another opportunity for Colorado Republican hopefuls in a reliably red district. Lamborn has faced primary challenges in the past, including last election from then-state Rep. Dave Williams, who is now chair of the Colorado Republican state party.

The latest round of redistricting shrank Colorado’s 5th district from a multi-county seat to one just based in El Paso County. Past election data gives Republicans a 20 point advantage in the seat, making it Colorado’s second reddest district. Lamborn won his last race with 56 percent of the vote.

Lamborn, the longest serving Republican in the delegation, joins a list of almost 40 members of Congress who are stepping away, including GOP U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who represents the 4th congressional district.

His move means there won’t be an incumbent running in any of Colorado’s three seats currently held by Republicans. In December, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert surprised political watchers by announcing she would not run again in her current district, but instead seek the seat being vacated by Buck.

A career focused on military, and marked with controversies

Currently, Lamborn is the lone Coloradan on the House Armed Services Committee, which covers issues important to his military-heavy district and where he, along with the rest of the delegation, pushed to keep Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs.

In his retirement announcement, he pointed to work he did on that committee, from getting more than 200 provisions included in annual defense policy bills over the years to support for Israel. Among his other legislative accomplishments are the establishment of the Pikes Peak National Cemetery and getting land around the Manitou Incline officially designated for public use.

Lamborn also serves on the Natural Resources committee, along with Colorado Reps. Joe Neguse and Lauren Boebert.

Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams nominated Lamborn when he first ran and on Friday, wished him well in this next phase.

“From the creation of the Pikes Peak National Cemetery to securing Space Command, an ICE office, and improvements at our military bases, Rep. Lamborn has fought hard for our community and the security of our nation. I appreciate his dedication and service,” Williams said in a statement.

Lamborn's time in Congress was not without controversy. In 2011, he referred to then President Barack Obama as a “tar baby.” In 2013, he inadvertently read part of a classified report on North Korea’s nuclear capabilities during an open hearing. More recently, a former staffer sued Lamborn, alleging the congressman didn’t taking COVID-19 precautions seriously and had asked congressional staff to do personal tasks. The suit was settled. Lamborn, along with Boebert, also voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

Lamborn was first elected to Congress in 2006, after former Rep. Joel Hefley announced his retirement. Prior to that, Lamborn served in the state legislature, first in the House of Representatives and later the Senate.

While the seat is likely to attract numerous Republican contenders with Lamborn out of the race, currently he is the only Republican who has filed to run in it. Five Democrats and three unaffiliated/minor party candidates are also in the race.

More Colorado political news: