Lawyer on Denver Health board says he’s stopped lobbying for tobacco giant Altria after getting a call to resign

That change on the state’s lobbyist disclosure came a day after community advocate Lisa Calderón and a grassroots Latino community group called Latinos United Neighbors Association, or LUNA, met with Johnston to give a multi-issue scorecard, which referenced Friednash’s seat on the Denver Health board.

Hancock passed over other applicants to make the move, which she said was based on Friednash’s friendship with Hancock, not his qualifications.

“The reality is he took a seat from a doctor, from a nurse, from a Latino advocate who's been working on issues of COVID response,” she said. “He doesn't deserve it. And we want to see that type of cronyism stop.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Lisa Calderón speaks to press about her first Latino Scorecard for Mayor Mike Johnston, in which she gave the city a D grade according to her group's rubric of issues and recommendations. Nov. 29, 2023.

Johnston told reporters after the meeting with LUNA that his team is looking at all the boards and commissions.

“I had not heard that concern before,” he said, “so that's a new question here that hadn't been on our previous conversations.”

The issue carries significant meaning for Calderón, who narrowly finished third in the mayor’s race, and later endorsed Johnston. She initially called for Friednash to resign this summer.

Calderón once ran the city’s reentry programs, rehabilitating inmates. Incarcerated people have very high smoking rates. So she said they offered a course on tobacco cessation, with information about how the industry targeted Black and Latino communities, “that it wasn't an accident, that this was a deliberate effort to sell a product that was harmful to them.”

Calderón identifies as Afro-Latina. She said the hospital, which cares for a quarter of Denver’s population annually and a third of metro-area children, served her and her family when she was growing up.

“And those are the same folks who are the consumers of Denver Health Services,” said Calderón. “I just find it unfathomable and I don't believe them when they say there was no conflict.”

Hancock defended the move and said that it was not a conflict. So did Denver Health’s board chair.

When asked about Friednash now stepping away from lobbying for Altria, Calderón said it’s not enough.

"'Formally removing himself’ doesn't remove his years of enabling big tobacco's pipeline of harmful products directly into our communities, especially younger generations,” she said. “Instead, the most responsible thing that he can do, considering the damage done to our communities, is to resign and allow his seat to go to a healthcare provider or community advocate who has the best interest of our people at heart.”

John Daley/CPR News Dr. Johnny Johnson is an OBGYN and president of the Mile High Medical Society, the Colorado chapter of a national doctor’s group that promotes the interests of physicians and patients of African descent. He also served on the Denver Health board of directors for 12 years.

Calderón isn’t the only one to say they’re uncomfortable with a board seat being filled with a tobacco lobbyist.

Dr. Johnny Johnson is an OBGYN, a former member of the Denver Health board and president of the Mile High Medical Society. That’s the Colorado chapter of a national doctor’s group promoting the interests of physicians and patients of African descent.

Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death, said Johnson, and the impact is acutely felt by Black Coloradans and Denverites.

Johnson said he’s baffled by the Friednash pick.

“He should be removed from the board or he should step down. But he cannot represent the Denver Health community being a lobbyist,” Johnson said, “and promoting cigarettes.”

Others expressing concern included employees of Denver Health, which in 2020 declared racism a public health crisis, committing itself “to addressing racism and the public health disparities caused by racism.”

“I don't think that this appointment is the most compatible with our mission,” said Paul Paratore, a pediatric clinical pharmacist, who works in pediatric and neonatal ICUs and in obstetrics. “I'm concerned just from the motivations and what his responsibility to the hospital and to Denver's public health is in general.”

John Daley/CPR News Paul Paratore, left, is a pediatric clinical pharmacist. Daniel Grosso is a certified nurse aide. Both work for Denver Health and are members of Denver Health Workers United, a union for frontline employees.

Those thoughts were echoed by Daniel Grosso, a certified nurse aide, working in the surgical ICU.

Grosso said Denver Health as an institution is all-in on tobacco cessation and prevention, with a smoke-free campus and online yearly education “promoting smoke-free lifestyles as much as possible.”

So to have a lobbyist who has represented tobacco “on our board, it seems kind of antithetical,” he said.

