In Pueblo, where 60% of high school students report vaping, efforts to curb youth tobacco use are getting creative

Editor’s Note: CPR News has spent months talking with teenagers, parents, doctors, advocates, researchers, political figures and others. We’ve looked through once-secret internal industry documents released by tobacco companies and listened to many hours of city council and legislative debate. What we found is that the conversation about tobacco products, especially flavored ones like menthol, is not only about nicotine’s deadly effects or the impact on local economies. It’s about ethics, optics and equity.

Pueblo resident Rachel Montoya knows the negative effects of tobacco use. The mother of three works at a local marijuana dispensary. But she’s seen how tobacco use has remained popular among Latino youth, and how the method has changed over the years. Unlike the cigarettes she used to smoke with her friends as a teen, the main culprit is now vaping.

Montoya said vaping has become more popular than marijuana.

“Vaping puts out the flavors and all this other stuff,” Montoya said. “You don't get the flavors and stuff (with marijuana).”

Pueblo County has seen a decline in overall tobacco use in recent years by two percent. But, officials have seen the use of e-cigarettes and electronic smoking devices increase at a similar rate.

Montoya has tried to steer her children away from vaping. She said her sister began vaping when she was 16 years old. Like many, she was attracted to the flavors. Montoya said her favorites are Pinkburst, strawberry and Starburst.

Because she was underage, Montoya believes she was able to get vaping products from the streets. Three years later she’s feeling the health effects.

“Her lungs are hurting. Her chest is hurting,” Montoya said.

Montoya’s sister is not alone. Sylvia Ramos, the program director for Victim Services for Servicios De La Raza in Pueblo, said vaping tends to be higher among teens of color due to access.

“They're so easy to get. They can get them online. They can get them through friends,” Ramos said. She also said kids are getting vaping products past their parents because there’s a lack of education surrounding the products.