Looking for a diverse Santa to take a picture with? Here’s where you can find them in the Denver area
You can find Santa pretty much anywhere during the holiday season, whether it's at a mall, shopping center, or your office Christmas party. But finding a Santa that looks like your family can be difficult.
We've gathered a list of locations where you're sure to find a multicultural Santa Claus. Some will be waiting on their throne as soon as this weekend. Find out more details below.
Black Santa Toy Drive — Saturday, Dec. 16
This event is presented by the Robert R. Smith STEAM Academy and CTE Photography Club and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the STEAM Academy, 2900 Richard Allen Ct., Denver.
3rd Annual Black Santa on Welton Street — Saturday, Dec. 16
This event begins at 11 a.m. and takes place at Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton St., Denver.
Winter Wonderland — Sunday, Dec. 17
This event is presented by the Colorado Asian Culture and Education Network. It will include a bouncy castle, photos with Santa, holiday arts and crafts, storytime and more. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Happy Living Adult Daycare, 14015 E. Evans Ave., Aurora.
Camp Christmas — through Dec. 24
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is hosting Camp Christmas at the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Find out more about this ticketed event here.
