Looking for a diverse Santa to take a picture with? Here’s where you can find them in the Denver area

You can find Santa pretty much anywhere during the holiday season, whether it's at a mall, shopping center, or your office Christmas party. But finding a Santa that looks like your family can be difficult.

We've gathered a list of locations where you're sure to find a multicultural Santa Claus. Some will be waiting on their throne as soon as this weekend. Find out more details below.

Black Santa Toy Drive — Saturday, Dec. 16

This event is presented by the Robert R. Smith STEAM Academy and CTE Photography Club and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the STEAM Academy, 2900 Richard Allen Ct., Denver.

3rd Annual Black Santa on Welton Street — Saturday, Dec. 16

This event begins at 11 a.m. and takes place at Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton St., Denver.