Colorado voters weigh in on Trump ballot ruling as experts closely follow a rare legal journey

The ruling from Colorado’s highest court to bar former President Donald Trump from the GOP primary ballot has sent shock waves through the legal and political world, although it’s still unclear what the long-term implications could be for Trump, Colorado, and the nation as a whole.

The Trump campaign has vowed to swiftly appeal to the U.S Supreme Court, where the conservative supermajority, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, may be more receptive to the arguments his campaign is trying to make.

That defense includes the argument that Trump’s words around the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol were constitutionally protected political speech, that nothing he did qualifies as insurrection, and that states lack the legal authority to enforce the constitution’s Disqualification Clause on their own.

Whatever the high court ends up doing, the case has already rewritten the legal landscape for this rarely used provision of the 14th Amendment.

“What Colorado has already done is already a massively big deal because, if the Supreme Court does nothing, Trump is already excluded from the ballot in one of the 50 states,” said Andrea Katz, a constitutional law professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

But she strongly doubts the high court will refuse to take the case.

“I think it's inconceivable that the election is run this way,” she said. “That really would, in the public perception, cast doubt on the fairness of the elections.”

Katz described the Colorado court’s opinion as carefully written, well laid out, and clearly “conscious of the historical stakes.”