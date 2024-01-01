Vote for the best Local 303 acts of 2023!

The Local 303 is one way we show our dedication to the music being made across Colorado, and we want to hear from you!



Vote for the Colorado bands that you loved the most on the radio this past year from the 143 artists and bands we spotlighted.



Select your Top 5 of 2023 from the list and then join us at our Local 303 Meetup when we reveal the Top 15 on January 29th at Hi-Dive! You can also tune in for the Local 303 Listener Countdown on February 2nd at 9pm.



You have until January 26th to vote and encourage your friends to vote for their favorite Colorado musicians too as there's a great opportunity for our winning musicians!



THE PRIZE: Three of the Top 15 will be invited to perform at our 303 Day Party at Number 38 on March 3rd; and our top winner will be invited into our Indie Lounge to record a session and have an interview with Local Music Director Alisha Sweeney that will air on the radio and be featured on our website.



Stream the Local 303 Class of 2023 Spotify playlist if you need a refresher before voting.



So which Local 303 acts impacted you the most?





Loading…