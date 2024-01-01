What was your top Indie song of 2023?

spotify playlist, nye countdown, winner of the countdown contacted soon. thank you for an amazing 2023!

6. Caroline Polachek - Welcome To My Island

7. Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

8. 100 Gecs - Hollywood Baby

9. Noah Kahan - Dial Drunk

10. Genesis Owusu - Leaving the Light

11. Black Pumas - More Than A Love Song

12. Lana Del Rey - A&W

13. Sufjan Stevens - Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

14. Wet Leg - Angelica

15. Mitski - My Love Mine All Mine

16. boygenius - $20

17. Yard Act - The Trench Coat Museum

18. The Linda Lindas - Too Many Things

19. Thundercat & Tame Impala - No More Lies

20. Samia - Honey

21. Iggy Pop - Strung Out Johnny

22. Death Cab For Cutie - An Arrow In The Wall

23. Hozier - Eat Your Your Young

24. Lana Del Rey - Say Yes To Heaven

25. Little Simz - Gorilla

26. Mitski - Bug Like An Angel

27. Kiltro - All the Time In The World

28. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - When We Were Close

29. Paramore - Running Out Of Time

30. Foo Fighters - Rescued

31. The Beatles - Now and Then

32. Gregory Alan Isakov - The Fall

33. The National - Tropic Morning News

34. SZA - Ghost In The Machine (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

35. Depeche Mode - Ghosts Again

36. Foo Fighters - Under You

37. Jenny Lewis - Psychos

38. Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover

39. Hozier - Francesca

40. King Gizzard - Theia

41. Beck & Phoenix - Odyssey

42. Shakey Graves - Ready Or Not

43. Tennis - Let's Make A Mistake Tonight

44. Blur - The Narcissist

45. Bleachers - Modern Girl

46. Future Islands - The Tower

47. The Revivalists - Good Old Days

48. Stephen Sanchez - Evangeline

49. Goose - Hungersite

50. beabadoobee & Laufey - A Night to Remember

51. Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel…

52. The National - The Alcott (ft. Taylor Swift)

53. Bully - Lose You (ft. Soccer Mommy)

54. The 1975 - Oh Caroline

55. Green Day - The American Dream is Killing Me

56. Muna - One That Got Away

57. CHVRCHES - Over

58. Slowdive - Kisses

59. Ethel Cain - American Teenager

60. Death Cab For Cutie - Pepper

61. Thee Sacred Souls - Running Away

62. Wilco - Evicted

63. Jenny Lewis - Cherry Baby

64. Blondshell - Salad

65. Genesis Owusu - Tied Up!

66. Deer Tick - Forgiving Ties

67. Cannons - Loving You

68. Arlo Parks - Weightless

69. Peter Gabriel - Road To Joy

70. Charley Crockett - Trinity River

71. Jason Isbell & 400 Unit - Death Wish

72. Metric - Just The Once

73. Middle Kids - Highlands

74. Goose - Dripfield

75. Goth Babe - Surfing In Iceland

76. Bully - Days Move Slow

77. Joy Oladokun / Noah Kahan - We're All Gonna Die

78. Portugal. The Man - Summer Of Luv (ft. UMO)

79. Labrinth x Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

80. Goth Babe - Alone In The Mountains

81. Beach House - Holiday House

82. Cold War Kids - Run Away With Me

83. The Kills - New York

84. Jamila Woods - Tiny Garden

85. The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

86. Milky Chance - Living In A Haze

87. Cigarettes After Sex - Pistol

88. Brittany Howard - What Now

89. The Chemical Brothers - Skipping Like a Stone (feat. Beck)

90. Wednesday - Quarry

91. IDLES - Dancer (ft. LCD Soundsystem)

92. Peter Gabriel - i/o

93. Raye - Worth It

94. Arlo Parks - Devotion

95. Jungle - Back on 74

96. Fontaines DC - Cello Song

97. LP - One Like You

98. Sleater-Kinney - Hell

99. Beck - Thinking About You

100. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - If You're Blue

101. Bakar - Alive

102. Caroline Polachek - Dang

103. Jon Batiste - Calling Your Name