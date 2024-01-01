What was your top Indie song of 2023?
spotify playlist, nye countdown, winner of the countdown contacted soon. thank you for an amazing 2023!
6. Caroline Polachek - Welcome To My Island
7. Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
8. 100 Gecs - Hollywood Baby
9. Noah Kahan - Dial Drunk
10. Genesis Owusu - Leaving the Light
11. Black Pumas - More Than A Love Song
12. Lana Del Rey - A&W
13. Sufjan Stevens - Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
14. Wet Leg - Angelica
15. Mitski - My Love Mine All Mine
16. boygenius - $20
17. Yard Act - The Trench Coat Museum
18. The Linda Lindas - Too Many Things
19. Thundercat & Tame Impala - No More Lies
20. Samia - Honey
21. Iggy Pop - Strung Out Johnny
22. Death Cab For Cutie - An Arrow In The Wall
23. Hozier - Eat Your Your Young
24. Lana Del Rey - Say Yes To Heaven
25. Little Simz - Gorilla
26. Mitski - Bug Like An Angel
27. Kiltro - All the Time In The World
28. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - When We Were Close
29. Paramore - Running Out Of Time
30. Foo Fighters - Rescued
31. The Beatles - Now and Then
32. Gregory Alan Isakov - The Fall
33. The National - Tropic Morning News
34. SZA - Ghost In The Machine (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
35. Depeche Mode - Ghosts Again
36. Foo Fighters - Under You
37. Jenny Lewis - Psychos
38. Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover
39. Hozier - Francesca
40. King Gizzard - Theia
41. Beck & Phoenix - Odyssey
42. Shakey Graves - Ready Or Not
43. Tennis - Let's Make A Mistake Tonight
44. Blur - The Narcissist
45. Bleachers - Modern Girl
46. Future Islands - The Tower
47. The Revivalists - Good Old Days
48. Stephen Sanchez - Evangeline
49. Goose - Hungersite
50. beabadoobee & Laufey - A Night to Remember
51. Lana Del Rey - Did you know that there's a tunnel…
52. The National - The Alcott (ft. Taylor Swift)
53. Bully - Lose You (ft. Soccer Mommy)
54. The 1975 - Oh Caroline
55. Green Day - The American Dream is Killing Me
56. Muna - One That Got Away
57. CHVRCHES - Over
58. Slowdive - Kisses
59. Ethel Cain - American Teenager
60. Death Cab For Cutie - Pepper
61. Thee Sacred Souls - Running Away
62. Wilco - Evicted
63. Jenny Lewis - Cherry Baby
64. Blondshell - Salad
65. Genesis Owusu - Tied Up!
66. Deer Tick - Forgiving Ties
67. Cannons - Loving You
68. Arlo Parks - Weightless
69. Peter Gabriel - Road To Joy
70. Charley Crockett - Trinity River
71. Jason Isbell & 400 Unit - Death Wish
72. Metric - Just The Once
73. Middle Kids - Highlands
74. Goose - Dripfield
75. Goth Babe - Surfing In Iceland
76. Bully - Days Move Slow
77. Joy Oladokun / Noah Kahan - We're All Gonna Die
78. Portugal. The Man - Summer Of Luv (ft. UMO)
79. Labrinth x Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
80. Goth Babe - Alone In The Mountains
81. Beach House - Holiday House
82. Cold War Kids - Run Away With Me
83. The Kills - New York
84. Jamila Woods - Tiny Garden
85. The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters
86. Milky Chance - Living In A Haze
87. Cigarettes After Sex - Pistol
88. Brittany Howard - What Now
89. The Chemical Brothers - Skipping Like a Stone (feat. Beck)
90. Wednesday - Quarry
91. IDLES - Dancer (ft. LCD Soundsystem)
92. Peter Gabriel - i/o
93. Raye - Worth It
94. Arlo Parks - Devotion
95. Jungle - Back on 74
96. Fontaines DC - Cello Song
97. LP - One Like You
98. Sleater-Kinney - Hell
99. Beck - Thinking About You
100. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - If You're Blue
101. Bakar - Alive
102. Caroline Polachek - Dang
103. Jon Batiste - Calling Your Name