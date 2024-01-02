Donald Trump is expected to appeal the Colorado and Maine rulings banning him from primary ballots

By Nicholas Riccardi/AP

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday is expected to appeal rulings from Colorado and Maine that ban him from the states' ballots, setting up a high-stakes showdown over a 155-year-old addition to the Constitution that bars from office those who “engaged in insurrection.”

Trump would appeal the Colorado Supreme Court ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and the decision by Maine’s Democratic secretary of state to that state's Superior Court.

It would mark the first time the nation’s highest court could rule on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, two sentences added to the Constitution after the Civil War to prevent Confederates from returning to their former government offices. The clause says that anyone who swore an oath to support the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it is no longer eligible.