An obsolete exit and bridge with low clearance on I-25 are slated for update this year as part of the New Pueblo Freeway plan

Work is slated to begin this summer on updating an interchange at Interstate 25 and Highway 50 on the north side of Pueblo.

On multiple occasions through the years, trucks carrying oversized loads on the interstate have hit the low clearance bridge at U.S. Highway 50 East as they’ve attempted to go under it.

Colorado Department of Transportation engineer Jennifer Sparks said that the exit at that interchange is also currently a tight loop.



“We've even had trucks get stuck on the ramp,” she said. “This is a much better design. especially for freight traffic.”



Redesigning the entire exit 100A interchange at Highway 50 East will help traffic flow on an important freight corridor, Sparks said.