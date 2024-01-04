As Colorado stretches to fund help for migrants, Democrats ask for more federal money. But there’s a catch

Blaurock is trying to make sure the response is coordinated and effective. She has co-led calls for more resources for dozens of Aurora nonprofits that have been helping hundreds of additional families over the past year find food, work, housing, and legal assistance. The groups worry that if people are neglected, it will create a humanitarian crisis and potentially a public safety problem in Colorado.

One key element of Blaurock’s request has been for the Biden administration to expand eligibility to apply for federal funds. Nonprofits in Aurora have been barred from directly receiving any of the $363 million allocated across the country in 2023.

Blaurock is grateful that the congressional letter dated Dec. 22 includes this push to expand eligibility.

“We want to expand that to Aurora, and also just some rural communities in Colorado that, even in the best of circumstances, don't have adequate support to meet needs,” Rep. Crow said.

The congressman added that especially under current conditions, these groups are struggling to keep up with demand.

Julio Cortez/AP Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., walks through the rotunda on his way to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

In Denver, Yoli Casas, who leads ViVe Wellness, which has provided sheltering support and other services, said her organization and its partners are ready to meet the need if they can get more federal money.

She said those funds could be put towards emergency sheltering, transitional housing after people have to leave Denver’s official migrant shelters, help finding jobs, and legal services so people can go through court proceedings to try to stay in the U.S.

“I'm very thankful for the letter and for requests for FEMA funds. I really need it, to the point where we needed that yesterday,” Casas said.

But it’s not clear if FEMA can allocate more funds on its own, or whether it needs Congress to act.

Normally, it is Congress’ job to allocate federal money, including to programs like migrant services. The White House has requested some additional money for migrant sheltering and services, but Congress has not funded that proposal. Crow hopes Congress will take it up this month.

In the meantime, Crow said he and Colorado’s senators are in discussions with the Biden administration, “to figure out whether there are mechanisms to shift funding absent congressional action right now.”

That money could come from other accounts in the Department of Homeland Security, which is the larger federal agency that includes FEMA. The agency did not immediately make someone available to respond to questions.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Migrants who've recently arrived in the U.S. after long journeys to the southern border wait in a downtown parking garage for services or tickets to other American cities. May 9, 2023.

“We're trying to get our arms around the exact money that might be available,” Crow said. The letter from Colorado Democrats does not specify how much money they are requesting, which is in part an acknowledgment that they don’t know how much could be available.

“What we do know is that there are mechanisms for the administration to shift resources. We want them to shift some resources to meet this crisis,” he said.

At the same time, Crow acknowledged that policy and funding around immigration is “constitutionally the purview primarily of Congress.”

“So Congress can't continue to pass the buck,” he said.

But in the absence of congressional agreement, including on how to secure the border to better control how many people are coming into the U.S. and where they’re going, Crow said he doesn’t want to ignore the families who are arriving on Colorado’s streets, particularly in the winter.

“I just do not buy the argument that you don't do anything, that you don't help people who are suffering,” he said.