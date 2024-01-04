Longhorns, Westernaires, cowboys and cowgirls: The National Western Stock Show parade returns

Denver embraced its cowtown legacy on Thursday as the annual National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade traveled up 17th Avenue from Union Station to Glenarm Street and down 18th Avenue to McGregor Square.
Drawn by the sight of Longhorn cattle, cowboys and cowgirls, wagons and the Westernaires drill team moving between the gleaming office towers downtown, spectators crowded the sidewalks starting at noon.
The Stock Show runs through Jan. 21 at the National Western Center, featuring everything from cattle auctions to professional rodeo, sheep shearing to bluegrass.
