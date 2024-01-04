Longhorns, Westernaires, cowboys and cowgirls: The National Western Stock Show parade returns

Denver embraced its cowtown legacy on Thursday as the annual National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade traveled up 17th Avenue from Union Station to Glenarm Street and down 18th Avenue to McGregor Square.

Drawn by the sight of Longhorn cattle, cowboys and cowgirls, wagons and the Westernaires drill team moving between the gleaming office towers downtown, spectators crowded the sidewalks starting at noon.

The Stock Show runs through Jan. 21 at the National Western Center, featuring everything from cattle auctions to professional rodeo, sheep shearing to bluegrass.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Members of the Westernaires equestrian precision drill team line up on 17th Avenue in Denver during the 2024 National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A rider on horseback acknowledges cheers from the crowd along 17th Avenue for the National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Traditional Mexican dancers performed for the crowd on 17th Avenue during the National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade Thursday, Jan. 4 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An estimated 700,000 people visit the Stock Show each year in Denver. The event officially dates back to 1906, but there were earlier cattle shows and auctions as far back as 1874. The 2024 show runs through Jan. 21.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Former Denver Broncos All-Pro middle linebacker Randy Gradishar was the official Grand Marshal of the 2024 National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Cowboys and cowgirls move a herd of Longhorns up Denver’s 17th Avenue from Union Station to Glenarm Street on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Kids on 17th Avenue in Denver framed by a passing team of horses on 17th Avenue during the National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Some supporters of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, center, gather around for a photo during the National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A couple of youngsters on horseback wave to the crowd during the 2024 National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade.