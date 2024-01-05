With ‘A Drag Christmas Spectacular,’ one church aims to create a different kind of holiday show

“What if they embodied this search for queerness? … Instead of just finding Jesus, what if they actually stumble upon queer people coming alive, being born again, claiming joy, claiming hope, claiming resilience?” said Neil-Barron.

The church’s A Drag Christmas Spectacular — advertised as a ‘Christmas story not for the faint of heart’ — debuted on the day before Christmas Eve to a sold-out audience. Neil-Barron describes it as a multifaceted experience: part theater, part drag show, and part real-life storytelling.

Kris Mendonça, a multimedia artist and drag queen who performs under the name Krisa Gonna and has worked with the church before, wrote and performed in the show. He said the project was ambitious, but also healing for him — something he hopes the audience also found in it.

Courtesy Gabriela Dominguez A Drag Christmas Spectacular was written by Kris Mendonça, a multimedia artist and drag queen who performs under the name Krisa Gonna, pictured here in a past performance.

“This — hopefully — new tradition that queer people are creating — we're creating this together. I think it might be healing (and) a teachable moment for non-queer people that are watching the show. But also a healing moment for queer people too; it might give them a new opportunity to feel good about this time of the year,” Mendonça said.

The show appears to have resonated; on Saturday, Jan. 6, the church is putting on an encore performance, in honor of Epiphany.

Kelsey DiAstra, Foothill’s creative and communications manager, noted that the show aligns with the church's ongoing dedication to embracing diversity and fostering inclusivity.

“Something that's been really unique, I think, for a church in our space is we are not just accepting, we are not just affirming, but we are approaching our LGBT ministry programs… from a place of celebration.”

While the show is full of light-hearted moments, Rev. Neil-Barron emphasized the event's deeper significance: “Queer and trans lives are sacred and they deserve a place of honor in our religious communities, in our culture. And that honoring needs to take place on the terms of our community, And that's what we're hoping to do with this Spectacular.”

For more information on the show, click here.