Rep. Lauren Boebert and ex-husband are being investigated following alleged altercation in Silt restaurant

In a statement sent by her office, Rep. Boebert described the incident as another reason she is changing congressional districts for the 2024 election.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” she said. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

This incident is the latest to embroil the Boeberts’ personal lives. In Dec. 2022, one of their sons called 911 to their family home, alleging Jayson Boebert was “throwing” him around the house. Months later, Rep. Boebert filed for divorce.

Following her divorce, Rep. Boebert made headlines after it was reported she and a date were escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Patrons complained that Rep. Boebert and her date were being disruptive in the theater, a claim that was later backed up by security footage. In her apology following the incident, Rep. Boebert blamed ongoing upheaval in her personal life, in part, for the incident.

Rep. Boebert plans to move to the 4th Congressional District, which mostly encompasses the Eastern Plains, but includes urban areas such as Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock. She’ll face a competitive primary in 2024, with a number of Republicans seeking to succeed GOP Rep. Ken Buck, who plans to retire after his term is up.

Public Affairs reporter Caitlyn Kim contributed reporting.