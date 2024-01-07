Rep. Lauren Boebert and ex-husband are being investigated following alleged altercation in Silt restaurant
Silt police are investigating an alleged altercation between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert.
On Sunday, Jayson Boebert told news outlet The Daily Beast that his ex-wife punched him in the face multiple times at Miner’s Claim, a restaurant in Silt. Local law enforcement did not confirm reports of a physical altercation, but said it would review security footage from the restaurant. Jayson Boebert later said he regretted calling the authorities, stating he would ask police to drop any charges.
Silt Police Chief Mike Kite told CPR News the department will continue its investigation either way. He said the investigation is ongoing, but declined to release further details.
CPR News also attempted to reach Jayson Boebert but was unable to leave a message with him.
In a statement sent by her office, Rep. Boebert described the incident as another reason she is changing congressional districts for the 2024 election.
“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” she said. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”
This incident is the latest to embroil the Boeberts’ personal lives. In Dec. 2022, one of their sons called 911 to their family home, alleging Jayson Boebert was “throwing” him around the house. Months later, Rep. Boebert filed for divorce.
Following her divorce, Rep. Boebert made headlines after it was reported she and a date were escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Patrons complained that Rep. Boebert and her date were being disruptive in the theater, a claim that was later backed up by security footage. In her apology following the incident, Rep. Boebert blamed ongoing upheaval in her personal life, in part, for the incident.
Rep. Boebert plans to move to the 4th Congressional District, which mostly encompasses the Eastern Plains, but includes urban areas such as Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock. She’ll face a competitive primary in 2024, with a number of Republicans seeking to succeed GOP Rep. Ken Buck, who plans to retire after his term is up.
Public Affairs reporter Caitlyn Kim contributed reporting.
