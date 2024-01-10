Ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested for assault following restaurant altercation

Updated 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2024

Jayson Boebert, ex-husband of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, was arrested Tuesday by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office on misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief charges. The news comes days after police responded to a heated, public argument between the two.

According to court documents, Boebert's bail was set at $2,500. Garfield County records show he was taken into custody Tuesday, and released later the same day.

The recently divorced couple became the subjects of a police investigation Saturday, after Jayson Boebert told local law enforcement his ex-wife punched him in the face at the Miner’s Claim Restaurant in Silt. Lauren Boebert denied the accusation, stating the incident was one reason she is changing congressional districts for the 2024 election.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation records show Jayson Boebert has also been charged with prohibited aiming of a firearm, trespassing and obstructing a peace officer. All of the charges are also misdemeanors. It's unclear whether they are related to the same restaurant argument or are from a separate encounter with law enforcement, since the document lists the incident date as Jan. 9, 2024. The restaurant fight was reported Jan. 6.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” she said in a statement Sunday. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Jayson Boebert told Westword he regretted the incident in an interview Monday. He said the two were having dinner to discuss their relationship when things escalated into an argument.

Silt Police Chief Mike Kite has confirmed that an investigation is underway, but the department has not released additional details since the weekend.

The Boeberts have four sons together and one grandchild.

Lauren Boebert was removed from a performance of Beetlejuice in September following complaints she was vaping, singing and being physically intimate with her male date. She initially downplayed the incident but later apologized, blaming her behavior on stress caused by her divorce.

"There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values," Boebert said at the time. She was not charged with a crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated.