GOP Party Chair Dave Williams will run for retiring Rep. Lamborn’s seat. More contenders expected

A number of Colorado Republicans are expected to jump into the race to replace Colorado Springs Rep. Doug Lamborn, who announced last week he would not seek reelection this fall.

Chair of the Colorado State Republican Party Dave Williams was first out of the gate after Lamborn’s announcement.

"Our district deserves a new Congressman with a proven conservative record of always fighting for regular workers and families while never selling out to corrupt DC establishment power brokers who always find ways to get more power and taxpayer money for themselves at the expense of hardworking citizens,” Williams said in a statement Monday morning announcing his run.

He also sent a message through the state party’s email saying he would run for what has traditionally been a safe Republican seat, as well as continue to head the state party.

Williams, who served in the state House of Representatives, said it would not be difficult to know what kind of Congress member he’d be given his past positions. He said he’d expose Democrats engaged in election interference, though he offered no proof. He also said that he’s “100 %” pro-life and pro-Second Amendment.

He also primaried Lamborn in 2022, coming in second in the 4-way Republican primary with 33.5 percent of the vote.

Another long-time politician from the area, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, said he’s gotten encouragement from a number of people and he’s thinking, “how I can best serve the citizens of this community and our nation,” and is discussing a run with family and supporters.