Colorado GOP House leader on probation from DUI incident

Colorado’s House Minority leader Mike Lynch was charged in 2022 for speeding, driving under the influence, and being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

As first reported by the Denver Post, Lynch pled guilty to a lesser charge and is still on probation. The Wellington Republican was ordered to do 120 hours of community service, which he said he has almost completed.

Lynch, who has a concealed carry license, is also barred from carrying a weapon until June 2024.