United Nations experts gather at CU Boulder to discuss Indigenous communities and their role in the greening economy

A United Nations panel will spend the next two days at the University of Colorado Boulder discussing Indigenous populations across the globe and those communities’ relationships with “greening” economies.

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs holds its Expert Group Meeting on Indigenous Issues once a year. This year, the meeting was scheduled to take place in Guatemala, but political circumstances in that country forced the U.N. to look elsewhere.

Kristen Carpenter, Council Tree Professor of Law and Director of the American Indian Law Program at the University of Colorado Law School, said U.N. officials reached out to her and the university in hopes they could hold it on seven weeks’ notice.

“It wasn't the kind of opportunity that we could say no to,” she said. “And I'm so glad that we said yes.”

U.N. staff, ambassadors, politicians, and academic experts from around the world are part of the gathering. The group will discuss Indigenous peoples’ relationship with the environment and whether those communities are being included in attempts to make the economy more eco-friendly and sustainable.