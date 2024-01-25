Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the State Jan. 25-28

(Courtesy of 26.2 to Life)

Markelle Taylor, who was featured in the award-winning documentary "26.2 To Life," is in Colorado for a couple of events this weekend. The film, which profiles the participants of the San Quentin Prison Marathon, was screened at the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival last fall. Taylor, who ran the marathon while incarcerated, now coaches other runners at the infamous California prison.

Taylor will be speaking at an event hosted by The Colorado Running Company and Life Strides Foundation, Friday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 5262 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs. She will be answering questions during a Q&A session and there will be a run with her on Saturday, January 27, at 8 a.m.

(Courtesy of the Madden family) John Madden Jr.

John Madden Jr., a Denver developer known for his art-infused buildings, passed away at 94. He left his mark on Denver with projects that include Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. In 2016, Madden and his wife donated 133 works of art from their private collection, worth $10 million, to the University of Denver, now on display at the Madden Museum of Art. The collection features works by 19th-century European artists and American contemporary artists.

Paddlers race during the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival on July 23, 2022.

Lucille Rivera, executive director of The Chicano Humanities & Arts Council.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced the first round of recommended awards for fiscal year 2024 this week. Colorado organizations received 14 grants, totaling $170,000. The recipients include:

Friday, Jan. 26

The Friends of Mesa County Libraries holds its regular Weekend Book Sale where shoppers can pick up used books, DVDs, CDs. All proceeds go towards supporting Mesa County Libraries programs such as Summer Reading, Comic Con, and Culture Fest.

The event takes place on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Grand Junction, located at 1425 N. 5th St. (Across from Grand Junction High School). Please note that the book sale is closed on holiday weekends.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Warm Cookies of the Revolution, the Denver group that attempts to raise civic involvement through off-beat arts and cultural events, is putting Artificial Intelligence on trial. The mock trial will decide whether AI should be allowed to continue roaming free in the digital wild… or if we need to press Ctrl-Alt-Delete on the whole experiment.

People vs AI, from 3 - 5 p.m. Jan 27 at Buntport Theather 717 Lipan St. in Denver.