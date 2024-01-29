Ouray police chief placed on leave amid sexual assault investigation involving stepson

“This administrative leave is pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings of the alleged rape involving the Chief’s stepson at the Chief’s personal residence,” the city’s release said.

The case drew statewide attention after copies of the Ouray County Plaindealer were stolen the day an issue detailing the allegations was published.

The case in question involves the alleged rape of a 17-year-old at a party in Wood’s house in May of 2023. In December, three people were arrested in connection with the case: Gabriel Trujillo, Ashton Whittington, and Chief Wood’s stepson, who was a minor at the time of the incident.

Wood joined the department in 2019.