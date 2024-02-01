Grand Junction Mayor ends her bid for Congress

Courtesy City of Grand Junction. Council President Anna Stout, District C

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout ended her bid Wednesday to be the next Representative for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

She said it was because the incumbent, Republican Lauren Boebert, decided to run in a different district.

"When I entered this race, my objective was to continue my service to the hardworking people of western and southern Colorado and give them a serious homegrown candidate to represent them, rather than the continuous embarrassment we have experienced for the past three years,” Stout said in a statement. “I got in this to remove Boebert from office, and while this wasn’t the way I expected to do that, she is no longer the third Congressional District’s problem."