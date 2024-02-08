In U.S. Supreme Court hearing, justices question legal ground for removal of Trump from Colorado primary ballot

Interestingly, the justices didn’t debate whether Trump, himself, engaged in insurrection; instead the case will turn on more technical constitutional arguments.

Based on the arguments made Tuesday, the Justices could rule that Section 3 doesn’t apply to Trump, or to the presidency as a whole; that Colorado’s courts don’t have the authority to disqualify federal candidates; or that Colorado was indeed in the right when its high court found Trump ineligible to run.

The Justices seemed particularly skeptical of Colorado’s legal authority to disqualify a presidential candidate, since it would give a single state the authority to skew a national election, and create disunity among states on enforcement.

“I would expect that a goodly number of states will say, ‘Whoever the Democratic candidate is, you're off the ballot,’ and others, for the Republican candidate, ‘You're off the ballot.’ And it'll come down to just a handful of states that are going to decide the presidential election. That's a pretty daunting consequence,” said Chief Justice John Roberts.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh pressed Jason Murray, the Denver-based lawyer making the case for the Coloradans, on whether, given how vague some of the language of the section is, it’s not in the best interest of the country for the court to think about democracy as a whole.

“Think about the right of the people to elect candidates of their choice, of letting the people decide,” he told the attorney arguing the case against Trump. “Because your position has the effect of disenfranchising voters to a significant degree, and should that be something, does that come in?”

Justice Elena Kagan, one of the court’s liberal members, voiced a similar concern succinctly.

“Why should a single state get to decide who gets to be president of the United States?” She said it was a national question and suggested enforcement of the Insurrection Clause would need to be national in scope.

Jose Luis Magana/AP People wait in line outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Washington, to be able to hear arguments on Thursday in former President Donald Trump’s appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that he's not eligible to run again for president because he violated a provision in the 14th Amendment.

The court’s newest member, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, expressed skepticism that this provision of the U.S. constitution applied to the presidency at all.

Specifically, she asked whether an “officer of the United States,” the language used in the section, is someone who simply takes an oath to uphold the constitution, which could include the president, or if it only pertains to lower offices, like Congress.

Section 3 includes a long list of elected positions it applies to, stating: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State.”

But it does not say president and vice president.

Attorneys representing the Colorado petitioners say it beggars belief that the word “officer” would not include the highest office in the country, but Jackson in particular pushed back hard on that point.

“Why didn't they put the word ‘president’ in the very enumerated list in Section Three?” asked Jackson, who then added that she found this fact troubling.

“Listing people that were barred, and president is not there? And so I guess that just makes me worry that maybe they weren't focusing on the president.”

Election law scholar Derek Mueller of the University of Notre Dame has been following the case closely and said most of the Justices seem inclined to let Trump remain on the ballot.

“The Court appeared very uncomfortable that any one state could affect a presidential election this way without congressional guidance,” said Mueller.

Previous coverage