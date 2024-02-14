Colorado Attorney General files lawsuit to stop Kroger-Albertsons merger

“We are seeking to prevent this merger from taking place and we are pursuing civil penalties and injunctive relief in connection with another violation of Colorado's antitrust laws.,” Weiser said. “At the outset, I want to thank everybody across our state who engaged with the Department of Law as we analyze this merger that includes consumers, suppliers, and workers from all across the state.”



Kroger and Albertsons announced the proposed merger in 2022. The AG’s investigation found that the two chains went into a no-poach agreement — a deal between competitors not to employ each other's employees. Weiser referenced last year’s King Soopers strike and said Kroger went into the agreement about concerns of losing employees during the 10-day standoff. The two had also planned to sell more than 50 stores as part of the merger’s divestiture plan.



In addition to permanently blocking the merger, the lawsuit also seeks $1 million in civil penalties over the no-poach deal.

“The no-poach and non-solicitation is independent of this merger,” Weiser said. “But the fact that the company entered into such agreements and thought they could get away with it underscores why competition matters to consumers, to workers, to farmers, and to our communities. It also demonstrates why it's so important that we have vigilant antitrust enforcement.”

According to a statement from the AG’s office, the potential merger would affect smaller communities like Gunnison, where there is a City Market and Safeway. If the merger moves forward, Kroger would monopolize the local market and limit grocery options for residents. The nearest non-Kroger store would be more than 60 miles away in Salida or Montrose.

Weiser said some communities like Pueblo still feel the effects of the 2015 Albertsons and Safeway merger.

“Pueblo may be less affected. Smaller communities like Gunnison, like Cortez, are ones that are especially nervous,” Weiser said. Those communities would see a consolidation of supply chains in a way that will be harder for them to deal with than other communities. But I want to be clear, we believe urban areas like Pueblo are nervous about this merger and for good reason, they were harmed by the last merger.”

The lawsuit asks the Denver District Court to permanently block the merger. This is the second state lawsuit filed to block the Kroger-Albertsons merger. Washington state filed a similar lawsuit in January.

UFCW Local 7, the union representative for King Soopers, City Market, Albertsons, and Safeway workers in Colorado, released a statement applauding Weiser’s efforts.

“Time and time again, in big cities and small towns all across this great state of Colorado, what Attorney General Weiser has heard is what we knew from day one – that this proposed mega-merger of Kroger and Albertsons is a devastatingly bad idea,” said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7 in a statement released after the lawsuit was announced.

“This proposed merger is driven by greed and seeks to consolidate power in an industry that is already too consolidated, an industry where too few companies have too much control over our food supply. We need to make sure it is stopped, and this lawsuit is a big help in that cause” she said.

UCFW Local 7 represents 18,000 workers at Kroger and Albertsons stores across Colorado and Wyoming.