Local union files labor practice charges against Kroger and Albertsons over ‘no poaching agreement’

“The fact that the companies entered into such agreements and thought they could get away with it underscores why competition matters to consumers, to workers, to farmers, and to our communities,” Weiser said at a press conference Wednesday. “It also demonstrates why it's so important that we have vigilant antitrust enforcement.”

Weiser said that Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, entered into the agreement over concerns of losing employees during the 10-day strike by King Soopers workers last year. The AG’s lawsuit also seeks $1 million in civil penalties.

In a statement, the union said it was “dismayed to learn through AG Weiser’s Complaint that Kroger and Albertsons entered into an unlawful agreement during Local 7’s 2022 strike against King Soopers.”

“Despite what these companies might say publicly about their motivations or the professed positives of this merger, their actions show otherwise,” President of UFCW Local 7 Kim Cordova said in a release. “The leaders of these companies cannot be trusted to do right by their employees or customers.”