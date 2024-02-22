Colorado’s free school meal program feeding more students than expected, but not collecting enough money to pay for it

This is a big deal because for a paid breakfast meal, that state has to chip in $1.90 per meal, and $3.85 for a lunch — instead of the federal government paying for it.

The second reason for the shortfall is a jump in the consumer price index. The index is what determines what the state reimburses to schools. Officials estimated inflation of about 3.5 percent. The current inflation rate is 7.5 percent.

“So that also is more money,” said Riley. “That was not part of the original estimate because we had no idea that it was going to double like that.”

How could the shortfall be made up?

State Department of Education officials are providing several options to the joint budget committee. It’s up to the JBC to make the final call.

One option is to find other funds in the state budget to cover the gap. Another is changing eligibility requirements for who eats free meals but there isn’t data yet on what that would look like, said Riley.

A third option is to delay other parts of the ballot measure. It called for grants to boost raises for cafeteria workers, purchase food from Colorado farmers and ranchers, and support districts buying equipment for healthier cooking or to prepare more locally grown food. Those were supposed to go into effect next year.

A delay on that part of the program would save $22 million, but could leave producers in a lurch.

Will Widmer, Courtesy of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Workers get food ready at Valley Roots Food Hub in Mosca, CO.

Al Stone, with Valley Root Food Hub, a local food distributor in Mosca, Colorado, that connects consumers with local farmers in the San Luis Valley, said most people were behind the plan in the beginning.

“We were helping encourage and advertise that this was coming down the pipeline for our farmers and saying that it was going to be an additional reliable market for them because traditionally, there have been so many barriers to get into institutions,” Stone said.

But the shortfall has Stone concerned, especially for the producers she knows who have already planted crops intended for the lunch line in Colorado schools — lettuce for salad bars and broccoli. Or those who bought seeds and additional equipment and hired staff.

Stone pointed to a greenhouse grower in La Junta who supplies lettuce and kale for schools.