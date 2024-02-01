After 30 years, a new way to fund Colorado’s schools is ready for lawmakers’ eyes

“I see this report as a milestone in Colorado’s story of school funding — finding a way to create an equitable and adequate system of education that meets the needs of a diversity of students in a diversity of locations,” said Lisa Weil, task force member and executive director of the nonprofit group Great Education Colorado.

The state spends roughly between $1,500 and $2,800 per student below the national average and in the past, whenever education groups rallied behind a proposal to raise money for schools, other groups, seeing the formula as inequitable, opposed it. The new proposal bridges the philosophical divide on many of the core recommendations.

Colorado’s current funding model takes the number of students in a district and adjusts based on school district size, cost of living, personnel costs and extra student needs such as whether a pupil is at risk. The recommendations, which would impact 178 school districts, shift the funding focus more to the qualities of students rather than district factors like size.

“The proposed formula is simple, equitable, and focuses on what should be our top priority, which is students,” said Brenda Dickhoner, president and CEO of Ready Colorado, a conservative education reform group and member of the task force.

Public School Finance Task Force Core findings and recommendations directly responding to task force responsibilities.

The task force recommended phasing in changes to the new formula within at least four years. It asks lawmakers to take into consideration results from what will be the state’s first-ever study on the actual costs of educating a student in Colorado.

“How does Yuma differ from Kim or Brighton?” said Weil. “What are the cost pressures that are the same, what are different?”

In the final report, 93 percent of districts would see a funding boost. A district like Denver would see $90 million more next year. Widefield, $3 million more. Garfield, $8 million more. Jefferson County, half a million.

Without extra money from the legislature, 13 districts would lose money including Aspen ($5 million), Lewis-Palmer 38 ($3 million), and Douglas County ($26 million.) But the task force recommends maintaining the legislature’s “hold harmless” support so no districts lose money. That adds $64 million to the $474 million cost.

“We're not trying to say that any district is overfunded right now,” said Carpenter. “I don't think anyone believes that. But I don't think anyone would lose if the legislature took up our recommendations.”

Why has it been so hard to update the funding formula?

For years, lawmakers have tried and failed to update the School Finance Act of 1994 because it would create school districts “winners and losers.” Some called the formula’s complexity a ‘quadratic equation.’ In 2018, 171 superintendents came up with a “student-centered” funding formula, but that died. Voters rejected other statewide proposals to raise funding.

With each passing year, pressure mounted to update the formula - and boost funding. Over the past 14 years, state lawmakers have diverted $10 billion from public schools to other parts of the state budget. At times, Colorado’s education spending has ranked below two of the poorest states in the nation: Mississippi and Alabama. In boom years, anything the state raised over TABOR spending caps was refunded to taxpayers.

Funding is slowly recovering – but even if Gov. Jared Polis’ K-12 budget proposal passes this year, Colorado schools will still be funded at 1989 levels when adjusted for inflation.

But there’s another reason pressure grew for a formula update: Today’s students and schools have changed dramatically since the formula was originally created in 1994.