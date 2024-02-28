Enrollment is beginning for Colorado’s universal preschool. Here’s what to know

What if I need more than 15 hours of preschool each week?

If you qualify for a half-day free preschool but need full-day care, UPK Colorado will pay for the half-day.

Additional hours may be covered by Head Start, the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, or you can pay yourself, though the cost varies by provider.

Not every preschool offers 30 hours of instruction per week.

Which providers can I sign up with and how do I sign up?

You can browse providers online and choose from community-based providers, school-based programs, and licensed home providers. If you’re applying for a preschool program at a school, you may need to live in the school district. This year, more than 2,000 providers have applied to participate in the program for the 2024-2025 school year, about 150 more than in the first year.

If you want to enroll your child in your school district’s preschool, you may also have to fill out a second application with the school district when the process opens.

This year, three-year-olds with qualifying factors (except special education) won’t use the state’s system; they can enroll directly at their preschool of choice.

If you have a three or four-year-old with a special education plan you have two ways to apply:

Through a link sent to you by their school district

Logging into the family application with the parent’s email tied to their child’s IEP

The state stresses that families should contact their school district to ensure their child’s IEP status and preparation is complete.

What if I already have a child enrolled in a preschool? How can I make sure their sibling is enrolled at the same school?

Starting Feb. 29, you can pre-register if you want to continue instruction for your child who is currently enrolled at a preschool, where a sibling is enrolled, or where a parent is employed. Pre-registration goes through March 28, 2024.

You must inform your childcare provider about your plans first and then the state will send you a link to register.

Low-income families will need to upload proof of income during the application process.

How does the matching happen?

This video explains how the state’s algorithm-based matching occurs.

When will I be matched with a provider?

You can choose your top 10 providers and the state will match your student with one of them based on an algorithm. After being matched, you can accept it to start the enrollment process. Once the accepted status is seen in the system, the provider will reach out to finalize enrollment.

The first round of applicants will be matched in April. Families who apply after April will be matched in July.

After that, families can enroll directly at a preschool on a walk-in basis if there is still space, through the end of the school year.