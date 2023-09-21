State lawmakers grill early childhood officials on UPK’s shaky launch

The most common concerns are about UPK’s lagging online matching system that at times provided school districts and families with incorrect information.

School districts are also concerned with reimbursement. More than 60 districts say they’ll get less money for providing universal preschool than they did under the old system. Early Childhood officials assured districts they’ll be reimbursed for the shortfall.

After the committee meeting, school districts and private providers said they’re disappointed that there was no new information or updates on the problems and questions they’ve been raising for months.

“The issues brought up today in the hearing aren’t new ones,” said Melissa Gibson,

deputy executive director of the Colorado Association of School Executives, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “The fact that no meaningful progress has been made in addressing them is incredibly concerning.”

Districts say they need to start preparing for year two of UPK in a couple of months and still don’t have the answers from CDEC to do that.

What’s working with UPK?

Colorado is now eighth in the country in the number of 4-year-olds enrolled in preschool, up from 26th in the 2021-22 school year, according to the Department of Early Childhood. More than 38,000 students are enrolled in UPK, which represents 60 percent of all 4-year-olds in the state.

Dawn Odean, director of the UPK program, said the first year was focused on a family’s experience in applying. She said feedback on the streamlined process was mostly positive. Ninety-four percent of families received one of their top two choices.

She acknowledged however, the system placed additional burdens on providers, “which isn’t anything that we want to repeat.” The second year of UPK’s focus will be on making the system easier to navigate for providers, she said.

What are UPK’s problems?

Odean told lawmakers that UPK was a policy shift but also a big cultural shift, from a state-funded preschool system that targeted low-income families to one that’s open to all families and gives them the option of also choosing private providers.

Providers were accustomed to enrolling families themselves. Now they have to rely on the state’s online matching system BridgeCare, which they say they aren’t able to access directly, turning what’s normally been an efficient, simple process into an unwieldy one.

In addition, districts are required to collect information on special education status, foster care and homelessness, but right now, they don’t have the ability to update a family’s application if it’s not filled out correctly.

Odean said the department has met with at least 30 school districts individually over the past two weeks to gather concerns.

She told lawmakers several technical changes she hopes can be implemented to get providers the data they need “in just a few clicks.”

Committee chair Sen. Rachel Zenzinger said school districts and other providers need to be given more control.

“I think that sharing that data has to be equally as important in particular if we're going to make sure that we're serving the students, the homeless students, the foster students, the students with high needs, the students with IEPs and Spanish speaking students and families.”

She said the communication pipeline between providers and families is very spotty because providers don’t have the information they need.

Other lawmaker reactions

Sen. Jeff Bridges said the families he's heard from said UPK was one of the easiest experiences they've had with the government.

“As you're looking to make changes for next year, please, please, please maintain that easy entry for families,” he said.

However, school district officials have reported hundreds of low-income families and families whose native language isn’t English found the system confusing and didn't know how to apply.

Other lawmakers were concerned that in some cases homeless children were being rejected for placement. Odean explained that in some cases those families hadn’t also listed a second qualifying factor, such as being low-income, in order to qualify for 30 hours of child care.