U.S. Supreme Court shoots down Trump eligibility case from Colorado

The ruling means that votes cast for Trump in Colorado’s March 5th primary will be counted. And similar challenges to his eligibility in other states have likely lost their legal footing.

It also sets a precedent for how this section of the 14th Amendment can be applied in the future.

The portion of the constitution in question in this case, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, bars former elected officials from returning to office after they commit insurrection. It was drafted after the Civil War but has been little used since then.

With little judicial precedent, this case asked the justices to decide which government bodies have the right to enforce Section 3: Does the state court have the authority, or is it Congress’ responsibility to act?

The Supreme Court presented a united front in concluding that the power lies solely with Congress.

This ruling is the culmination of a legal debate that started even before Trump left office

Articles about how the Insurrection Clause could apply to Trump started popping up almost immediately after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as historians and legal experts dusted off this rarely used provision as a potential route to punish Trump should impeachment fail.

Those theories started turning into legal filings last year, as groups and individuals in various states attempted to use them to keep Trump off their ballots. On Sep. 6, Colorado jumped in, with six Republican and unaffiliated voters filing a lawsuit demanding Secretary of State Jena Griswold not certify Trump for Colorado’s primary ballot.

A liberal watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, or CREW, in Washington, D.C., spearheaded the effort. CREW successfully used the same argument to block a county commissioner in New Mexico from holding public office after participating in Jan. 6.

After that victory, the organization started to approach people in Colorado.