U.S. Supreme Court shoots down Trump eligibility case from Colorado
Updated at 8:34 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024.
The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a Colorado ruling disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the GOP primary ballot on the grounds that he committed insurrection.
The high court ruled unanimously that the state’s judiciary overstepped and that states have limited authority in deciding who violates the insurrection clause.
"States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency," the Justices concluded. "The “patchwork” that would likely result from state enforcement would “sever the direct link that the Framers found so critical between the National Government and the people of the United States” as a whole."
The ruling means that votes cast for Trump in Colorado’s March 5th primary will be counted. And similar challenges to his eligibility in other states have likely lost their legal footing.
It also sets a precedent for how this section of the 14th Amendment can be applied in the future.
The portion of the constitution in question in this case, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, bars former elected officials from returning to office after they commit insurrection. It was drafted after the Civil War but has been little used since then.
With little judicial precedent, this case asked the justices to decide which government bodies have the right to enforce Section 3: Does the state court have the authority, or is it Congress’ responsibility to act?
The Supreme Court presented a united front in concluding that the power lies solely with Congress.
This ruling is the culmination of a legal debate that started even before Trump left office
Articles about how the Insurrection Clause could apply to Trump started popping up almost immediately after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as historians and legal experts dusted off this rarely used provision as a potential route to punish Trump should impeachment fail.
Those theories started turning into legal filings last year, as groups and individuals in various states attempted to use them to keep Trump off their ballots. On Sep. 6, Colorado jumped in, with six Republican and unaffiliated voters filing a lawsuit demanding Secretary of State Jena Griswold not certify Trump for Colorado’s primary ballot.
A liberal watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, or CREW, in Washington, D.C., spearheaded the effort. CREW successfully used the same argument to block a county commissioner in New Mexico from holding public office after participating in Jan. 6.
After that victory, the organization started to approach people in Colorado.
The case got a five-day hearing in Denver District Court, in which the judge heard testimony about the history of the 14th Amendment and Trump’s role in Jan. 6. It was the only time any of the many challenges filed to Trump’s eligibility got a full court hearing.
At the time, Trump dismissed the idea that he could be barred under the 14th Amendment, writing in a post on Truth Social, “It is just another ‘trick’ being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election…”Ultimately, the state court judge in Denver agreed that Trump should remain on the ballot; Judge Sarah Wallace concluded that Trump did engage in insurrection but that it wasn’t clear that the Insurrection Clause applies to the presidency.
Colorado’s Supreme Court rejected that reasoning, concluding in a split 4-3 ruling that Section 3 does apply and disqualified Trump from participating in the GOP primary. However, because the case was still in progress when the deadline came to certify the primary ballot, the justices ordered the Secretary of State to include Trump’s name on it.
Presidential primary ballots were mailed to voters on Feb. 12. Today’s ruling gives those who chose the former president certainty that their votes will be counted.
CPR reporter Bente Birkeland contributed to this story.
