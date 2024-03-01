What is a ‘red flag warning?’

For the meteorological portion, Wankowski said there are two key criteria: sustained winds or gusts that exceed 24 mph for three or more hours, plus relative humidity levels of 15 percent or lower.

Together, these conditions present extreme wildfire danger. Under a red flag warning, “If a fire did develop, you'll see a rapid expansion in burns,” Wankowski explained.

How common are red flag warnings in Colorado?

According to National Weather Service data, federal forecasters issued red flag warnings on 114 days in 2023. For nearly a third of those days, at least one part of the state was susceptible to the rapid spread of wildfire.

However, red flag warnings aren’t always indicative of when Colorado will or will not see a wildfire. For example, the Marshall Fire, the most destructive fire in state history, started on Dec. 30, 2021. There was no red flag warning in effect that day, the data show.

How does a red flag warning differ from a fire weather watch?

A fire weather watch is a precursor to a red flag warning.

“If we think red flag conditions will be possible, we can issue a fire weather watch up to 48 hours in advance” Wankowski explained.

If the criteria for a red flag warning are projected, the National Weather Service can issue a warning up to 24 hours in advance.