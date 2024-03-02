Fire in Bent County burning near Boggsville historic site forces evacuations near Las Animas, Fort Lyon on Saturday

Update 10:34 p.m., Sat. March 2, 2024

As of 6:00 p.m., on Sat. March 2, authorities have lifted evacuation notices but caution residents should still be prepared to leave. Multiple agencies remain on scene for the night. The fire has grown to 1030 acres, or about 1.6 square miles, with no containment, according the Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District.



Original story:

A fire burning in Bent County in southern Colorado has closed a highway and forced evacuations.

The Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District says the fire that started Saturday morning is burning near Boggsville historic site, which is south of Las Animas. Highway 101 is closed in the area. The Colorado Department of Transportation says about 25 miles of U.S. Highway 50 east of Las Animas is also closed.